Avoid "Black Monday" at the DMV

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is asking walk-in customers to use online services or kiosks this coming Monday or to delay visiting an office until later in the week.

The Monday after Thanksgiving is traditionally the department’s busiest day of the year, leading some of the staff to call it “Black Monday.”

DMV offices will be closed four days from Thanksgiving Day, November 28 through Sunday, December 1. Customers who don’t have an appointment will face wait times that are much longer than usual.

Appointments are preferred. Customers who have an appointment and can’t keep it should cancel the appointment.

“Enjoy your holidays and don’t get stuck in the long wait times early next week,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “We have more ways than ever to do business online or at a kiosk.”

The department’s website offers two dozen online transactions, including address changes and personalized plate orders. Under a new feature added this year, motorists buying a car from a Nevada dealer can choose one of more than 30 charitable license plates when registering the car online.

The agency has 41 self-service kiosks at supermarkets, other partner locations and DMV offices across the state. Kiosks can process and print a registration renewal certificate and decal on the spot. AAA offers vehicle registration and handicapped placard services at five locations as well.

Visit the DMV’s website at dmvnv.com to find online services, kiosk locations and ways to avoid the waits before you visit an office.

Customers should avoid DMV offices following the other upcoming holidays as well. Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on Saturday this year. DMV offices will be closed on the Friday before these holidays, leading to longer wait times the following week.