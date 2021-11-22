MCFARLANE LAW HOSTS HOLIDAY FOOD DRIVE
The prominent law firm kicked off its annual food & toy drive to support Feeding South Florida and SOS Children’s Villages Florida.CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William McFarlane Law continues to support the local community with its latest initiative, the Holiday Food & Toy Drive created to support families in need. The firm is collecting nonperishable items and unwrapped toys which will be used to support Feeding South Florida and SOS Children’s Villages Florida. The firm is dedicated to providing resources to underserved populations throughout Florida.
“We are proud to provide an opportunity for the community to engage in giving this holiday season,” said William McFarlane, a top litigator in the state of Florida. “McFarlane Law recognizes the power of communities coming together to support missions like those of SOS Children’s Villages and Feeding South Florida.”
SOS Children’s Village Florida (SOS) has supported the needs of abused and neglected children in South Florida since 1993. The organization provides trauma-informed foster care and support services to promote a safe, nurturing and inclusive environment where healing can begin. The organization serves foster children from birth to age 18, meeting basic needs and enriching lives with emotional, academic, mental health and behavioral support.
Feeding South Florida leads the region’s efforts to relieve domestic hunger by serving 25% of the state’s food-insecure population. The food bank efficiently and compassionately serves Palm Beach, Monroe, and Miami-Dade counties through innovative programs and nonprofit partnerships. The organization served 1.4 million individuals in 2020.
William McFarlane Law Group values its community partnerships and is dedicated to supporting populations that are underserved and in need of vital resources. Donations of toys and nonperishable items will be accepted through December 17, 2021 at 210 N University Drive, 6th Floor in Coral Springs, Florida.
McFarlane Law specializes in aggressively defending insurance companies in litigation. With offices across Florida, the firm provides attorneys, litigators and a compliance team working together to maintain the highest degree of professionalism and represent the insurance industry.
###
For News & information about McFarlane Law, please visit www.mcfarlanedolanlaw.com. You can also find us on Facebook and William McFarlane Law’s LinkedIn.
Media Relations
McFarlane & Dolan
+1 9543400005
email us here