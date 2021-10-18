Renowned Litigator, William J. McFarlane Recognized Amongst America’s Most Honored Lawyers
Bill McFarlane Law is proud to share the most current in a long line of accolades for its Senior Founding Partner.CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill McFarlane Law is proud to announce Senior Founding Partner, William J. McFarlane has been recognized as one of America’s Most Honored Lawyers in 2021. This prestigious honor is awarded to only 5% of all litigators throughout the United States. Mr. McFarlane’s positive presence in the press and multiple honors by recognized trade groups as well as recognition from peers and clients ultimately culminated in this recognition certified by The American Registry.
As an aggressive litigator and advocate for large insurance clients, Mr. Bill McFarlane has tried thousands of cases to a verdict across the state of Florida over his career. He is a 1988 graduate of Nova Law School and was admitted to the Florida Bar Association the same year. William was recently appointed to the Florida Department of Insurance Property and Casualty Fraud Task Force.
“I am honored to see my work recognized nationally,” said Bill McFarlane. “My team and I are voracious and unwavering in our representation of insurance clients, and we implement aggressive, educated strategies to bring cases to a satisfactory verdict.”
The continued success of the McFarlane Law Group in representing large insurance clients has brought victory upon victory in the courtroom as well as in state law relating to insurance claims, policy requirements, and other legislation.
McFarlane Law specializes in aggressively defending insurance companies in litigation. With offices across Florida, the firm provides attorneys, litigators and a compliance team working together to maintain the highest degree of professionalism and represent the insurance industry.
