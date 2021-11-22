University of Illinois creates partnership with Chicago High Schools to launch innovative student run Digital TV Network
This program is going to put the power of information and media in the hands of the students today who will be the ones using those same tools to shape the world around them...”CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new digital television network is launching in the Windy City. The Chicago Arts and Athletics Network (CAAN) powered by the University of Illinois will highlight the talents of students on and off the field at various High Schools in Chicago and the suburbs.
The Chicago Arts & Athletics Network is available online at www.chicagoartsathleticsnetwork.com, along with streaming applications for television and mobile devices, including Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku (TV), iOS and Android (mobile).
This educational-based program empowers students to put on headsets and get in front of - or behind - the camera to gain valuable experience in producing live broadcasts. Many schools in the area, have added broadcast journalism or digital media courses to their curriculum or have created student-run broadcast clubs to broadcast sporting events, activities, band concerts, theater productions, and even proms, homecoming dances, and graduations.
Thanks to a partnership with the University of Illinois, schools have received streaming equipment including laptops, cameras, audio mixers, headsets, and software to broadcast events.
“We are very excited to be a part of the launch of CAAN,” said University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Chancellor Robert Jones. “This program is going to put the power of information and media in the hands of the students today who will be the ones using those same tools to shape the world around them in their lives and careers that follow. We’re very proud to be able to offer this trajectory-changing opportunity to Chicagoland families and students.”
This program was conceived by MVP Sports Marketing, who saw an opportunity for schools to market and promote their remarkable stories and successes. "In this digital age, it’s important that schools capture the best moments of the year. We’re proud to collaborate with the University of Illinois and our high school partners to create a program that not only is student-led but will positively impact Chicago area families and students,” said Brian Miller, Founder and CEO of MVP Sports Marketing. All events on this network are free to view and will keep parents, long distance family members and alumni connected. Not only will students receive more exposure, but schools will now have a digital archive of each school year.
“I am so thankful for these technology tools which will allow me to bring so much of the activities at the school to one site where family and friends can see events that they otherwise might miss because they can’t be present in person. This equipment has brought on an excitement from the kids to produce content that I have not seen in years.” – Kent Meister, Mundelein High School, Television Instructor
“We’re extremely excited about the network! It will not only allow us to showcase our students to a broader audience, but it also allows our school community and families to support them [students] from afar. We’re just as excited about the programming opportunities this provides our students. They get to learn new skills in a very exciting and ever-emerging media field,” - Tiray Jackson, Director of Athletics at Perspectives Charter Schools
For more information, check out www.chicagoartsathleticsnetwork.com to learn about the different apps and member portals that will be available.
About MVP Sports Marketing
MVP Sports Marketing is an innovative leader in the creation and development of digital tv networks. The company is founded in Lexington, KY and focuses on live streaming, sponsorships sales, digital marketing and merchandising.
About University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Home of Fighting Illini Athletics, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is the state’s flagship public university and the largest provider of undergraduate educational opportunities to Illinois residents. Since 1867 Illinois has been the home of new innovations, inspirations and discoveries that change the way the world lives and works.
