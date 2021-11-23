Join us for the American Society for Investigative Pathology (ASIP) Annual Meeting, April 2-5, 2022 in Philadelphia, PA
Pathobiology meeting includes, neuropathology, inflammation, immunopathology, cardiovascular biology, neoplasia, cell biology, AI, and big data science and more
The ASIP annual meeting at Experimental Biology is my annual meeting to go to and send my trainees. The science is excellent, and there opportunities to connect with peers in a scientific environment.”ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On behalf of the American Society for Investigative Pathology (ASIP), we welcome you to the ASIP Annual Meeting, April 2-5, 2022, held in conjunction with Experimental Biology 2022. After our first virtual meeting in 2021, we will return this year to a meeting that will be face-to-face in Philadelphia. We look forward to seeing all our colleagues after two years without an in-person meeting and anticipate an especially vibrant meeting.
— Pilar Alcaide, PhD
An exciting lineup of basic and translational research talks presented by well-known senior and up-and-coming junior scientists and trainees has been organized by the ASIP 2022 Program Committee in collaboration with our membership, Scientific Interest Groups, and guest societies – American College of Veterinary Pathologists (ACVP), American Society for Matrix Biology (ASMB), American Physician Scientists Association (ASPA), Histochemical Society (HCS), National Association of Medical Examiners (NAME), North American Vascular Biology Organization (NAVBO), Società Italiana di Patologia e Medicina Traslazionale/Italian Society of Pathology and Translational Medicine (SIPMeT), Society for Cardiovascular Pathology (SCVP) and the Society of Toxicologic Pathology (STP).
The 2022 ASIP Annual Meeting includes sessions communicating cutting edge science and translational research, commingled with educational, professional development, and diversity enhancement sessions that will appeal to trainees and junior and senior faculty. As a reflection of the research interests of the ASIP membership, symposia, workshops, minisymposia, poster blitz, and poster sessions will focus on the latest science in liver pathobiology, neuropathology, gene expression regulation, inflammation, immunopathology, cardiovascular biology, neoplasia, endothelial and epithelial cell biology, fundamental cell biology, artificial intelligence, and big data science.
Fundamental components of the four-day program are multiple ASIP-sponsored abstract-driven mini-symposia and poster sessions. The ASIP maintains its strong commitment to supporting young investigators and trainee members, and the program emphasizes these opportunities for trainees and junior faculty. Importantly, ASIP Trainee members (including undergraduate students) and Junior Faculty who submit abstracts to ASIP Topic Categories are eligible to be considered for travel awards. Please see the details about the many special award opportunities at www.asip.org/awards/.
As a member of the investigative pathology community, we invite and encourage your participation in the 2022 ASIP Annual Meeting. Please join us to stay abreast of leading scientific research into deciphering the pathways of health and pathology that will lead to better biomarker development, disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
Any faculty (senior or junior) or trainee with interest in becoming more involved in the many ASIP-related educational, career development, research, and leadership opportunities should feel free to contact us at ASIP.ORG.
The abstract submission and award submission deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:59 PT.
We look forward to seeing you and your science at EB 2022 in Philadelphia, PA!
