Statement by Governor Lael Brainard on her nomination by President Biden

Statement by Governor Lael Brainard:

Mr. President, I am deeply honored that you are entrusting me with this responsibility at a critical time. I am committed to putting working Americans at the center of my efforts at the Federal Reserve. This means getting inflation down at a time when people are focused on their jobs and how far their paychecks will go. It means supporting a growing economy that includes everyone. It means ensuring that financial markets are thriving and resilient, and the economy is sustainable for future generations. It means serving all Americans in every community across the country, and ensuring the Federal Reserve reflects the diversity of the communities we serve.

I was privileged to work with Chair Powell as we made every effort to protect workers, businesses, and families from the COVID financial shock, with the support of Congress, and I look forward to working with him in the months and years ahead to build a durable recovery. I want to thank Secretary Yellen with whom I have also been privileged to work. I am grateful to the many people who have supported my efforts. As a working mom, I am especially grateful for the love and support of my three daughters, my husband, my sisters, and my mother.

I am confident that by working together we will see a strong recovery that is broad-based and inclusive.