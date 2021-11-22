Silver Alert Phoenix PD William Smith

On Sunday 21 November 2021 at approximately 10:00 pm William was last seen in the area of North 37th Drive and West Brown Street. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, dark color pants, and unknown color/style shoes. He is described as a 75-year-old white male being approximately five (5) feet nine (9) inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. He has gray balding hair and green eyes. William suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to be confused and easily lost. If located please call 911.