ALAViDA to Present Case Study on Workplace Substance Use Treatment at Mental Health Summit
Any positive change: the case for harm reduction in substance use treatment in the workplace, with speakers Elliot Stone, president of ALAViDA, and Leslie Allan-Reed, director of absence and disability management, Fraser Health Authority
Any Positive Change: The Case for Harm Reduction in Substance Use Treatment in the Workplace will take place on November 23rd at 3:15 PM EST
Lifespeak Inc. (TSX:LSPK)
Spanning November 23rd and 24th, this two-day virtual event is the industry's most popular conference covering key issues such as disease impacts, treatment options and disability management.
“In a world where the vast majority of substance use treatment benefits provide expensive, in-patient abstinence-only options, the harm reduction approach offers a unique opportunity to help employees get well while remaining on the job and dramatically cutting costs,” says Elliot Stone, President of ALAViDA, a LifeSpeak company. “With many sectors confronting pandemic-related labour shortages, keeping employees on the job and healthy is vital.”
To illustrate its effectiveness, ALAViDA will present a case study of its impact on Fraser Health, a BC health authority, which made ALAViDA available to over 32,000 employees and volunteers. Stone will present with Leslie Allan-Reed, Director of Absence and Disability Management at the Fraser Health Authority.
“We’ll share tools that can provide comprehensive benefits for early interventions in the treatment of alcohol and drug use, which represents over 30% of mental health issues,” says Stone. “Making a confidential, virtual substance use benefit available pre-disability is key to managing mental health claims moving forward. Normalizing is key to destigmatizing.”
Mental health claims increased 24 per cent in 2020. The pandemic has exacerbated current mental health challenges, especially substance use. One third of Canadians report drinking more and nearly half of those who’ve battled past substance use also report increased consumption. In addition, 41 percent of women report drinking more and 30 percent of workers admit to drinking or using drugs on the job. With many employees working from home, substance use is easier to hide.
Due to the stigma surrounding addiction, it’s estimated only one in ten people struggling with substance use seek treatment, making it the largest unmanaged disorder in modern health care.
Register for the event or contact solutions@ALAViDA.co for information on corporate programs
