Vedere Ventures Client Textey Successfully Sold to Blackthorn.io
Vedere Ventures announced today that its client Textey.io, a leading SMS solutions provider for the Salesforce community, successfully sold to Blackthorn.io
Helping a great entrepreneur like Clint Lee is what we love to do. I am so proud of him and so happy for everyone involved in getting this win-win deal done.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vedere Ventures (“VEDERE”), a global mid-market investment banking and boutique private equity firm providing investment and merger, acquisition, divestiture, and corporate financial services, announced today that its client Textey.io (“TEXTEY”), a leading short message service (SMS) solutions provider for the Salesforce community, has successfully sold its business to Blackthorn.io. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
VEDERE acted as the exclusive advisor to TEXTEY on the transaction. VEDERE founder and CEO Bryan O’Rourke has now represented firms in sixteen transactions comprising over $260 Million in value on both the buy and sell side during the past six years.
Clint Lee founded Textey as CEO in 2016 and grew it into a top-rated Salesforce.com SMS application extending the robust functionality of Salesforce for organizations to leverage text-based communications in a variety of use cases.
TEXTEY CEO Clint Lee had this to say, “Bryan has been a trusted advisor for many years and did a great job in helping us navigate the process. We are excited about this transaction and are grateful to our customers, partners, and the team at Blackthorn.io who will build on our legacy of helping the
Salesforce community adopt SMS solutions.”
“Helping a great entrepreneur like Clint Lee is what we love to do. I am so proud of him and so happy for everyone involved in getting this win-win deal done”, said VEDERE’s principal Bryan O’Rourke.
For more information on Vedere Ventures, visit www.vedereventures.com.
To learn more about Bryan O’Rourke visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/bryankorourke/
About Vedere Ventures
Vedere Ventures advises and invests in the companies of tomorrow built on the timeless fundamentals of today. Founded in 2016 by Bryan O’Rourke and his partners, the firm has served as the financial advisor to sixteen mid-market companies on both the buy and sell-side since its inception. VEDERE also has invested in portfolio companies like VertiMax, Motosumo, ECOFIT Networks, Moon Mission Media, and Fitness24Seven Thailand, among others. To learn more visit https://www.VedereVentures.com
About Bryan K. O’Rourke
Bryan K. O’Rourke is an executive, investor, board director, author, and keynote speaker. His career spans over 35 years during which time he successfully contributed to the growth of numerous global brands in a variety of roles. He has contributed as a writer to six books and has been quoted in leading business periodicals about technology, consumer trends, and technology. Mr. O’Rourke, his associates, and partners are involved in fourteen operating companies. He serves on the board of directors of the International Health Racquet and SportsClub Association, the trade association for the global fitness industry as well as serving as CEO of the Fitness Industry Technology Council. To learn more visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/bryankorourke/
