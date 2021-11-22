Attorney General Ford Joins Multistate Coalition in Support of Efforts to Preserve and Fortify DACA

Carson City, NV – Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford joined a coalition of 24 attorneys general in support of the federal government’s efforts to preserve and fortify the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. In a comment letter, the coalition highlights the critical contributions of hundreds of thousands of Dreamers to broader public health efforts, the economy and communities across the country — and urges the federal government to finalize regulations strengthening DACA.

“I will always fight for the right for Dreamers to remain in their communities,” said AG Ford. “My office will always fight for our Nevada family, and make no mistake, Dreamers are a part of that. DACA recipients strengthen our communities, and we must protect the rights of these people to remain in the country, and state, they call home.”

Since 2012, DACA has protected approximately 825,000 individuals who grew up in this country from deportation. Most of the recipients have known no home other than the United States. DACA has enabled hundreds of thousands of grantees to enroll in colleges and universities; start local businesses; and give back to their communities as teachers, medical professionals, engineers and entrepreneurs.

The contributions of DACA recipients to their communities became especially evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many stood and continue to stand on the front lines as essential workers. As of April 2020, an estimated 27,000 healthcare workers and support staff depend on DACA for their authorization to work in the United States, including nurses, dentists, pharmacists, physician assistants, home health aides, technicians and others.

In the comment letter, the coalition asserts:

DACA has public safety and public health benefits for states;

States benefit economically from DACA and DACA recipients;

DACA and DACA recipients are important to states’ higher education institutions;

States have adopted laws, regulations and programs in reliance on DACA; and

Opponents of DACA are unable to substantiate any alleged harms.

In filing the comment letter, Attorney General Ford joins the attorneys general of California, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

