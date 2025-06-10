Attorney General Ford Leads on Effort Urging Congress to Pass Bipartisan Bill to Stop Abusive Mortgage Data Practices

Carson City, NV — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced he is calling on Congress to swiftly pass the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act of 2025 (H.R. 2808 / S. 1467), a bipartisan, bicameral bill aimed at protecting Americans from the invasive and deceptive practice of mortgage credit “trigger leads.”

“Consumer protection is one of the guiding principles of my office, which is why I am leading this multistate, bipartisan effort,” said AG Ford. “Nevadans deserve to know their data is being protected, and the passage of this act would allow for stronger protections and much-needed restrictions on the use of consumers’ data. I strongly urge Congress to take action on this issue.”

AG Ford, alongside co-lead attorneys general Alan Wilson of South Carolina, Marty Jackley of South Dakota and Jeff Jackson of North Carolina, is leading the charge on behalf of consumers who have been overwhelmed by unsolicited calls and texts after applying for a mortgage. These communications often stem from the legal but abusive sale of consumer data allowed under the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

The Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act would restrict trigger lead usage to businesses with a prior relationship with the consumer or those who have received explicit consent. This targeted reform protects privacy while preserving healthy market competition.

For years, state attorneys general have been hamstrung by federal law, with preemption under the FCRA blocking stronger state-level protections. The result has been inconsistent state efforts and limited recourse for consumers.

In 2023, a similar measure passed the U.S. Senate unanimously. With growing bipartisan momentum and cross-industry support, the attorneys general are urging Congress to once again deliver this critical consumer protection reform.

Joining AG Ford and the co-lead states in sending this letter are the attorneys general of American Samoa, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.

