**UPDATED NEWS RELEASE** Shaftsbury Barracks/UTV Crash/ Town of Pownal
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B303317
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker & Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 11/20/21 @ 1832 hours
STREET: Washing Brook Road
TOWN: Pownal
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Middle Pownal Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Cloudy, cold
ROAD CONDITIONS: dirt road, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ralph Wilcox
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: CF Moto
VEHICLE MODEL: Z Force 950
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled from rollover
INJURIES: Severe head trauma
HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center
*** UPDATED RELEASE***
One of the occupants of the UTV involved, Ralph Wilcox, has died of his
injuries. These injuries included severe head trauma. Wilcox died at the Albany
Medical Center after having been transported there following the crash. Wilcox
nor the other occupants were wearing helmets or safety restraint devices at the
time of the crash. All occupants were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
This crash is still under investigation and anyone who may have information
pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt Justin Walker at the
Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421.
**Original Release**
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 11/20/21 at approximately 1832 hours Vermont State Police
were dispatched to the area of 457 Washing Brook Road, Pownal, for a UTV crash.
Troopers arrived on scene and began investigating the incident.
During investigation Troopers learned Ralph Wilcox, Tanya Taylor, and Eric
Becker were riding in the CF Moto side-by-side at the time of the crash.
It is suspected high rates of speed contributed to the UTV losing control and
subsequently flipping completely over before coming to final rest. All 3
occupants were thrown from the vehicle, causing severe bodily injury to Wilcox
and moderate injury to Taylor. It is suspected alcohol was also a contributing
factor in this crash.
Wilcox was transported to the Albany Medical Center for treatment as was Taylor.
This incident is still considered open and pending investigation. Anyone with
information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Justin Walker, of the Shaftsbury
Barracks at 802-442-5421. Information can also be submitted anonymously online
at www.vtips.info or text "CRIMES" (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS.
Sergeant Justin Walker
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421