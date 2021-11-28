Twins on set EP Twin Duo

TWIN DUO KASHTRO GUAPO AND KEE GUAPO RELEASE NEW SELF-TITLED EP “TWINS ON SET”

TOS/Twins on Set of Yonkers, NY plan to launch on November 28, 2021. The EP consist of six (6) songs with melodic production.

TOS were featured on Casanova 2x mixtape “The Giveback: Unsigned Artist Edition Vol. 1. These new artists have performed in many venues from New York, Baltimore, Atlanta, and Miami.

EP will be released on all platforms.

Follow: Instagram: @twinsonset

SoundCloud: @twinsonset

Twitter: @twinsonset_

Subscribe to YouTube Channel @twinsonset

BIO:

Kyane Kirkland and Kyle Kirkland, known musically as Kee Guapo and Kashtro Guapo of TOS/Twins on Set, are American rappers. Born 1995 in Mount Vernon, NY, raised in Yonkers, NY, are up and coming twin artists. They have a lot of abilities and versatility when it comes to the music business. They grew up favoring artists like Jay Z, Jadakiss, Drake, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and others. They have also resided in Newburgh, NY and are currently in Atlanta, GA where they intend to expand their music career. These twin artists have worked with Casanova2x and did open up shows for DMX, Pop Smoke and Stunna 4Vegas.