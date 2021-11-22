SoinYou Offers Massive End of Fall Discounts on Mens Vintage Clothing

SoinYou, a leading online store that sells all types of vintage dresses, recently announced massive discounts on men's vintage dresses.

HONG KONG, CHINA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoinYou, a reputable online store based in the UK and also having offshore operations, recently started offering big discounts on mens vintage clothing. The owners of the online store confirmed that the discounts and other special offers are a part of their End of Fall sales fiesta. They underscored the fact that the primary objective is to generate interest in consumers about their products, especially the vintage clothing and the other designer dresses.

Apart from men's vintage clothing, the online store is also offering massive discounts on Christmas sweaters, Christmas jackets, and plaid jackets for men. The owners of the firm said that customers can enjoy free delivery across the USA if the order is over $79. New customers can also sign up on the site for free and get newsletters. However, the owners reiterated that their aim is to make the vintage clothing for men more popular than any other vintage dresses. For this reason, they are offering special discounts and other exciting offers on vintage clothing only. They also added that the other products also come with discounted price tags.

"Our vintage dresses, especially retro mens fashion sweaters, have always been much sought-after in the USA. We have our own inventory in the USA and a large retail chain through which we operate in the country. However, 2021 Q3 sales figures show that vintage clothing for men is selling better than any other product in our store. We thought we should jump at this opportunity and try to increase sales by offering special prices on these products. Our forecast didn’t go wrong and we have actually been able to boost sales by offering massive discounts on vintage clothing and accessories for men", said the owner of the company during a recent press conference.

A senior executive told the press that 2021 vintage clothing and 2021 sweaters for men have been added to the product catalogue. "We have started working with a number of new and outstandingly creative designers. We hope our customers will like the new designs which we have marked down the prices for", he said.

