BlueSky Commerce announces strategic partnership with Fluent Commerce

This strategic partnership highlights BlueSky’s organic expansion of its capabilities beyond eCommerce platform solutions to include OMS expertise.

NOBLESVILLE, IN , UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueSky Commerce, a leading provider of innovative eCommerce solutions, announced a new partnership with Fluent Commerce, the leading provider of a cloud-native distributed Order Management System (OMS). This strategic partnership highlights BlueSky’s organic expansion of its capabilities beyond eCommerce platform solutions to include OMS expertise. Together, BlueSky and Fluent Commerce will provide a seamless customer experience across all channels.

For over 15 years, BlueSky's growth strategy has led to the expansion of its four key operating units: Strategy, Technology, Marketing and Talent. BlueSky has identified Fluent Commerce as the next step in its diversification strategy. Designed to enable omnichannel order and inventory management at scale, Fluent Order Management provides the flexibility and speed to market that BlueSky customers demand.

“We are thrilled to see Fluent Commerce’s rapid expansion into North America. Their cloud-native, feature-rich, flexible platform is just what the market needs. We see Fluent Commerce helping our clients transform their business by providing them the ability to rapidly execute on their omnichannel strategies," states Todd Irwin, Co-Founder and CEO, BlueSky Commerce.

BlueSky Commerce’s deep and mature commerce consulting expertise helps clients utilize omnichannel and business solutions to reach, attract, engage, and grow customers. BlueSky’s partnership with Fluent Commerce is yet another example of its expanding solution-based team ready to serve its client’s evolving needs.

About BlueSky Commerce

BlueSky is a professional services company that provides a full range of business strategy, technology, marketing, and talent to clients worldwide. With more than fifteen years of experience taking enterprise-level retail, consumer products, government, life sciences, and healthcare organizations to new heights, our 360 approach has a strong track record of diversified revenue streams and solutions that promote sustainable and scalable growth. BlueSky Commerce is headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana with global business units in Toronto, Canada, and Hyderabad, India.

For more information visit www.blueskycommerce.io.

About Fluent Commerce

Fluent Commerce is a global software company focused on distributed order management for omnichannel retail. Fluent Order Management is a cloud-native, fully managed, and highly flexible platform. It includes the essential components for unified, headless commerce: Distributed order management, in-store pick and pack, inventory and location management, customer service, fulfillment optimization, and reporting. This enables retailers and brands to enhance all their customer touchpoints whilst increasing their profit on every order.

Fluent Commerce works with global and regional brands such as JD Sports, L’Oréal, GrandVision, Aldo, Ted Baker, and Marks & Spencer. For more information visit https://fluentcommerce.com