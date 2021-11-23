MEXC Global Partners with Multi-Chain Suite Hot Cross to Boost Services
Global digital asset exchange MEXC Global is teaming up with multi-chain and cross-chain tool and application suite Hot CrossSINGAPORE, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global digital asset exchange MEXC Global is teaming up with multi-chain and cross-chain tool and application suite Hot Cross to share their development and web3 expertise and boost services for users.
At its core, Hot Cross aims to be the best toolbox for ethereum and ethereum virtual machine (EVM) networks. Their development philosophy is agile, and they are a cohort of builders who aggressively seek out opportunities to meet the demands of both businesses and customers.
The team is developing Ethereum and EVM-based applications, with a view to broadening out and providing multi-chain support for non-EVM chains in the future. The first tool created in the Hot Cross ecosystem was an ERC20 to BEP20 bridge called Cross Bridge.
It allows end users to securely transfer select ERC20 tokens to and from other EVM networks. To date, it has around 100M in “assets under management” (AUM) for various teams and tokens, including the HOTCROSS token. In total, the Hot Cross ecosystem holds around 150M in TVL across its applications with close to 1.6B USD in on-chain utilization since launch.
The Hot Cross team is now working on a wide range of products including a multi-chain NFT minter named Cross Mint, a multi-chain launch pool product named Cross Pool, a UI component named Cross Connect, a rich data delivery endpoint named Cross API, an exploration into AMM-style bridging via Cross Swap, a multipurpose application called Cross Vest for token management, and a multi-chain yield product called Cross Yield.
The core thesis of Hot Cross is that users and teams will migrate in part to new networks that feel familiar when presented with good tooling and freedom. Hot Cross is a company and an ecosystem and its goal is allowing communities to flourish using its technologies.
A spokesperson for Hot Cross said: “Hot Cross is made of web3, iOS, and Android builders whose main focus is on being the "jack of all trades". The team is made up of senior-level professionals with decades of experience in full stack, years of experience in distributed ledger technology development, and deep experience with quality assurance and testing.
“We’re looking forward to sharing our skills with MEXC Global and the global opportunities they will provide for us.”
MEXC Global said the partnership would be a huge boost for users: “MEXC Global and Hot Cross have entered into a strategic partnership to ensure teams can share in their development expertise, with the view to benefitting the services on offer from both partners.
“Hot Cross will become an extensive multi-chain and cross-chain tool suite that enables blockchain teams and their communities to thrive. We’re looking forward to this close collaboration and in helping to grow the web3 environment, with blockchain at the heart of that growth.”
MEXC Global has built up a strong reputation as the leading exchange for up and coming projects, and has helped Solana, Avalanche, Algorand and many other large cryptocurrency projects become established.
This partnership will benefit both parties, accelerating growth and creating a more feature rich experience for users.
About MEXC Global
Established in April 2018, MEXC Global is one of the world’s leading digital asset trading platforms which offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETF, derivatives trading, and staking services.
The core members of the team come from world-class enterprises and financial companies, who have rich experience in blockchain and financial industries. MEXC offers the most comprehensive marketplace where global crypto traders, miners, and institutional investors come to manage crypto assets, enhance investment opportunities and hedge risks, and formulate their strategies to maximize gains and mitigate risks. For more information, please visit: www.mexc.com.
About Hot Cross
Hot Cross is an extensive multi-chain and cross-chain tool and application suite that enables blockchain teams and their communities to thrive. At its core, Hot Cross aims to be the best toolbox for ETH and EVM networks. Their development philosophy is agile, and they are a cohort of builders who aggressively seek out opportunities to meet the demands of the now for both B2B and B2C. The core thesis that Hot Cross presents is that users and teams will migrate in part to new networks that feel familiar when presented with good tooling and freedom. Hot Cross is a company and an ecosystem in and of itself, and their goals are towards allowing communities to flourish using their technologies, whether or not they know Hot Cross are the ones building them.
Antonio Wu
MEXC Global
+44 7706 083028
email us here