#OptOutside This Black Friday with Rocktown Adventures
Enjoy a free hike with family and friends on Nov. 26ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer Rocktown Adventures is hosting their 6th annual alternative to Black Friday, the #OptOutside Hike at Severson Dells Nature Center, on November 26. The leisurely 1.5-hour hike is a fun and healthy way for families to enjoy the outdoors after the Thanksgiving holiday. The hike will start at 10:30 am at Severson Dells Nature Center, located at 8786 Montague Road, Rockford, IL 61102.
“We are happy to be returning to Severson Dells Nature Center for our traditional #OptOutside hike,” says Kevin Versino, General Manager of Rocktown Adventures. “At Rocktown Adventures, we value spending time outdoors with family and friends; the stores will still be there when we’re done hiking. Plus, it’s a great way to exercise after all that turkey!”
The #OptOutside hike is low intensity and suitable for all ages. Participants should wear shoes best suitable for hiking, dress in layers, and bring rain gear in case Mother Nature calls for it. A bottle of water and a light snack are a good idea, too.
If you are unable to join the hike but still choose to #OptOutside, post a photo on social media of your adventure and tag Rocktown Adventures (@RocktownAdventures) to receive 10% off your purchase from November 27-November 30.
The #OptOutside hike is free, but RSVPs are requested by visiting www.rocktownadventures.com/events/.
About Rocktown Adventures
Rocktown Adventures, an independently and locally owned specialty outdoor retailer and recreation resource, operates two locations in Northern Illinois: its retail location at 313 N. Madison Street, Rockford, IL 61107, and its recreation and concession location in Rock Cut State Park at 7223 W. Lane Road, Loves Park, IL 61111. The brand’s mission is to provide the Chicagoland, Northern Illinois, and Southern Wisconsin communities a variety of opportunities to engage in outdoor recreation and excite outdoor passion, inspiring people to take on new challenges while leading healthier lifestyles. Providing high-quality recreation experiences at Rock Cut State Park, selling premium outdoor gear and apparel both in its retail store and online, and hosting enjoyable outdoor trips and experiences throughout the year, Rocktown Adventures is the resource for adventure and outdoor recreation. Gear up, Head Out. Learn more at www.rocktownadventures.com.
Nellie Miller
Rocktown Adventures
nellie.miller@supplycore.com
