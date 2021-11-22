Best Black Friday Deals on Appliances and Kitchen Packages During Appliances Connection’s Buy More, Save More Event
A huge inventory of appliances and top name brands are available during Appliances Connection's Buy More, Save More Black Friday Sale.
Choose from a variety of in stock brands and appliances including packages. Starting November 22nd, shoppers could receive up to $750 off instantlyBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appliances Connection, one of the largest online retailers of top name brand appliances, is giving customers another way to save big this holiday season with the launch of their Buy More, Save More Black Friday Sale. Starting November 22nd, receive up to $750 off instantly when purchasing multiple appliances as part of a package.
Choose from a variety of in stock brands and appliances including packages from LG, Samsung, Frigidaire, Electrolux and more. Appliances Connection will even allow customers to mix and match brands to build the perfect kitchen suite. Don't need a full kitchen package? They are offering discounts on packages including up to six appliances.
Need special financing? Appliances Connection is offering a 5% Appliances Connection gift card when using the Appliances Connection Credit Card with 6 months or 12 months financing on purchases over $999. Up to 24 months special financing is available when completing a purchase using an Appliances Connection Credit Card.
Appliances Connection also has a wide variety of closeout appliance options for those looking to get the best prices on appliances. These items are only available while supplies last. Other deals shoppers can get this Black Friday include:
• Up to 10% Off Select Refrigerators
• Up to 15% Off Select Dishwashers
• Up to 10% off Select Ranges
• Up to 30% off Select Range Hoods
• Up to 10% off Select Wall Ovens
• Up to 20% Off Select Laundry Pairs
• Up to 10% Off Select Microwaves
• Up to 20% Off Select Beverage Centers
• Miele: Save up to $1,800 on Miele Kitchen Packages
• GE Profile: Save up to $2,000 with purchase of select GE Profile appliance packages
• Thermador: Get up to 2 Free Appliances with an eligible Cooking and Refrigeration package
• Fisher & Paykel: Free Dishwasher + 5% Back when spending over $10,000
• Bertazzoni: Get up to 3 Free Appliances with purchase of qualifying Bertazzoni appliances
• Café: Save up to $2,000 with purchase of select appliance suite combinations
• Dacor: Get up to 20% off when spending qualifying amounts on select appliances
“Our entire staff has been working tirelessly to ensure our customers have the best online shopping experience anywhere,” said Albert Fouerti, CEO of Appliances Connection. “Thanks to our recent merger, we have exponentially increased our supply chains, warehouses, and fleet of trucks, resulting in an astounding improvement in shipping efficiency across the United States. A huge inventory of appliances from all major brands are in-stock and ready to ship at a moment’s notice. We could not have accomplished this all without the endless support of our team across the country. And of course, our success would not be possible without our loyal customer base who we have and will continue to proudly serve for years to come. Thank you all!”
Visit https://www.appliancesconnection.com/ today to see how much shoppers can save. Also check out our blog where those interested can find out about new releases, our favorite appliances of the year, read our monthly newsletters, and more.
John Winters
Appliances Connection
+1 800-299-9470
email us here
Appliances Connection Black Friday Sale