Preseem Releases Fixed Wireless Network Report 2021 Edition
The 2021 edition of Preseem’s Fixed Wireless Network Report, with exclusive data and insights from the Wireless Internet Service Providers market, is out now.
We’re committed to using our data to give fixed wireless internet providers a transparent view of broadband industry benchmarks.”WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The numbers have been crunched, the data has been analyzed, and the 2021 edition of the Fixed Wireless Network Report is now available.
Released each year by Preseem, an Edge Network Quality of Experience (QoE) solution for Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs), the Fixed Wireless Network Report contains in-depth insights and analysis of key industry trends that can’t be found anywhere else.
Powered by billions of metrics consumed daily from hundreds of WISPs across North America and around the world, the report uses Preseem’s large, unique dataset to reveal the answers to crucial industry questions like: How much data is used by the average WISP internet user each day, how are download and upload speeds affected by “peak time” usage, which Access Point (AP) manufacturers boast the largest number of subscribers, and many more.
Initially launched in 2018, the Fixed Wireless Network Report helps WISPs compare their network’s performance against other broadband providers, while providing a real-world, industry-wide view of networks, equipment, and fixed wireless subscriber QoE.
“At Preseem, we’re committed to using our data to give fixed wireless internet providers a transparent view of broadband industry benchmarks,” said Gerrit Nagelhout, CEO of Aterlo Networks, the creators of Preseem. “This can help our customers make informed network improvements that lead to happier subscribers and a better internet experience for everyone.”
About Preseem
Preseem is a one-of-a-kind networking solution that helps fixed wireless providers deliver great service by measuring, analyzing and improving subscriber QoE. With industry-leading traffic shaping and cloud-based analytics, Preseem allows WISPs to proactively maintain and optimize their networks, while understanding the real QoE experienced by subscribers. For more information, visit preseem.com.
