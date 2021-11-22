eKrona Voted as a “Highest Growth and Profitability Potential” Coin
Recently released eKrona, the world’s first state-backed decentralized currency, voted the highest growth potential asset by more than 10,000 traders globally.
It's impossible to resist this investment opportunity. It's the first country-backed digital currency. The country has a lot of capital and liquidity, so it's not a chance to look over.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A few months ago, Sweden shocked the world by releasing a first of its kind digital currency and it’s already gaining huge traction in the investment world. Called eKrona, the cryptocurrency is intended to be used as a legal tender in the EU and abroad and can be easily purchased through the official eKrona website.
It’s dubbed as the first cryptocurrency that can easily be used to buy physical goods or services and many investors are calling it a “sure-fire investment strategy”. At the time of writing, the price of one eKrona is €0.2. It's considerably less expensive than any of its rivals. The consensus within the trading community is that the price of each coin will continue to double weekly.
The tokens and the currency are available for immediate purchase, sale and use through the official eKrona website. The sole purpose of the official website is to market, distribute and enable safe trading of the newly established digital coin.
Historically, every time a nation or a corporation announces sponsorship of an investment asset, the price skyrockets leaving investors flush with high returns. Many are expecting eKrona to follow in the same footsteps given tremendous state backing. Many high marketcap cryptocurrencies have already created a new generation of millionaires, and it's time for eKrona to do the same.
The move ascertains Sweden and the EU’s position as a global leader in Finance, as investment in eKrona is highly advised to most EU residents due to potential gains. This decentralized currency release is seen as the next developmental step for the European Union.
Current purchase process for eKrona is straightforward and can only be done on the official eKrona website. After heading to eKrona.com, just click the "Register Now" button, fill in the required information and select "Open Account". You will then be redirected to an authorized broker available in your region, where you can proceed with the purchase. Keep your phone nearby as you may be required to answer your phone for an automated verification check.
The minimum deposit is only a reasonable €250 considering the decentralized currency's exponential growth. There are absolutely no trading fees associated and profits with the initial investment can be withdrawn at any time as per local regulations.
If eKrona follows the path of Bitcoin, the initial investment of €250 could be valued at well over €10M.
"With the official government backing, there is little downside risk, and the current market conditions are perfect for investment. Major stock indices are down, and many of us turn towards eKrona to get unprecedented returns. This is our chance to invest early and not miss another bitcoin-like opportunity," – a senior hedge fund trader who wished to stay anonymous commented in an interview.
"It's impossible to resist this investment opportunity. It's the first country-backed digital currency. The country has a lot of capital and liquidity, so it's not a chance to look over." M. Pastor, day-trader and venture capitalist.
Many organizations are hoping for eKrona to solve a European asset validation issue. With data stored on Blockchain, European banks would be able to quickly validate and verify assets of any institution or individual, thus providing a secure collateral for loans. Multiple countries are currently struggling with bad loans where an individual takes out a loan with a non-existing collateral to support it.
"Using smart contracts provided by the eKrona digital currency, finance providers would be able to independently verify assets and liabilities to ensure that multiple loans are not taken over the same collateral," J. Rothers, Senior blockchain researcher
With both consumer and institutional interest in eKrona, it's easy to see why so many investors jump on this opportunity hoping the price per coin rises significantly.
Currently, the circulation of all eKrona is only allowed through these authorized brokers.
