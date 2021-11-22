VMRay Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)
VMRay’s MISA nomination is associated with their integration into Microsoft Sentinel and brings advanced threat detection capabilities.BOSTON, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VMRay, a pioneer in automated malware detection and analysis, today announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated with Microsoft Security solutions to better defend against a world of increasing cybersecurity threats. VMRay allows customers to connect to the Microsoft ecosystem and improve their email security posture and benefit from the availability of VMRay threat indicators in Microsoft Sentinel.
“At VMRay we are proud to be nominated by the Microsoft Sentinel team, because we truly believe that security is a team play, and no single vendor can win this competition against an increasing number of threats and actors. The advanced threat detection and analysis capabilities of VMRay will help Microsoft customers detect previously undetectable threats. Our integrations allow customers to improve their security posture and make their security operations more effective and efficient.”
- Carsten Willems, CEO of VMRay.
With VMRay Email Threat Defender for Microsoft Sentinel, you make VMRay's email security data available to Microsoft Sentinel in near real-time through an easy-to-use connector that can be deployed within minutes. Once connected, your security team can analyze and diagnose alerts based on VMRay's email analysis data and correlate it with other data already in Microsoft Sentinel, thereby providing a consolidated location for centralized threat analysis, alert validation, incident response formulation, and general intelligence gathering.
For customers, the implementation of these integrations enhances the security posture of their email system and makes threat indicators available in Microsoft Sentinel and thus in your birds-eye view across the enterprise. VMRay Email Threat Defender as well as the connector to Microsoft Sentinel are currently available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe. Our members, like VMRay share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”
- Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead
Read more about all VMRay’s integrations with Microsoft Security here:
To learn more about the VMRay Security Email Security Platform, please visit: https://www.vmray.com/products/email-threat-defender/
Or find the links to the listings in the Microsoft marketplace:
https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/vmraygmbh1623334327435.vmray-etd-free-30-trial?tab=Overview
To learn more about the VMRay connector to Microsoft Sentinel, Find our listings in the Microsoft marketplace:
https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/vmraygmbh1623334327435.vmray-etd-azure-sentinel-free-preview?tab=Overview&flightCodes=7771446b-4d57-4284-a89c-95002eede8c6
