Internet Marketing Company to Begin Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments
Beginning January 1, 2022, the company will accept cryptocurrency payments for select services.
Cryptocurrency has become a significant part of the financial landscape and is now the way many people are choosing to conduct transactions.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL 33401, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEARCHEN NETWORKS®, a twenty-year-old internet marketing company, since 2019 owned and operated by Internet Marketing Services Inc., in the State of Florida, has announced that beginning January 1, 2022, the company will begin accepting a small group of cryptocurrency payments for select services.
— John Colascione, Chief Executive Officer
Transactions accepted will include Bitcoin (BTC), VeChain (VET), Dogecoin (DOGE) XRP (XRP) Stellar (XLM), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Shiba Inu coin (SHIB). The company has plans to accept more cryptocurrencies in the future.
This decision comes as the company has begun investing in these specific coins and is seeking to provide services to a broader cross-section of customers.
“Cryptocurrency has become a significant part of the financial landscape and is now the way many people are choosing to conduct transactions,” said John Colascione, Chief Executive Officer. “In order stay ahead of the curve, we're adding these cryptocurrencies as payments to be one of the first internet marketing companies in the State of Florida to accept cryptocurrency.”
SEARCHEN NETWORKS® is establishing a relationship with Coinbase, a publicly traded crypto exchange, to accept digital currencies. The company also accepts electronic payments through VISA, MASTERCARD, DISCOVER, AMERICAN EXPRESS, eCHECK, and PAYPAL.
The company is an ONLINE ADVERTISING AGENCY and SEO COMPANY located in South Florida. Originally named Searchen Networks Inc., for its expertise and focus specifically on search engine marketing, the company is now solely owned by a leading digital services provider which reorganized in the State of Florida under the name Internet Marketing Services Inc., in 2019.
For more information, please visit https://www.searchen.com/about-us/
