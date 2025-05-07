Auto Buyers Market™ Launches First-of-Its-Kind Automotive Portal Licensing Platform

Empowering Local Entrepreneurs and Media Groups to Operate City-Focused Dealer Inventory Networks

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto Buyers Market™, a division of digital marketing agency Searchen Networks® , has announced the launch of an unprecedented software licensing program that allows entrepreneurs, media publishers, and regional sales professionals to operate their own city-focused automotive inventory portals using Auto Buyers Market’s proprietary platform.Unlike traditional dealer inventory systems that serve individual dealerships, this new platform is designed to power multi-dealer, city-based classified portals - creating scalable advertising in local markets. Licensees receive access to exclusive syndication software, operational support, vendor partnerships, and full control over their local customer relationships and revenue.“We’ve spent decades developing technology to support dealer advertising at scale,” said John Colascione, CEO of Searchen Networks. “Until now, this kind of platform was only accessible to national-level players. Today, we’re making it possible for local operators to build and run profitable regional automotive portals under their own brand — without the need for major tech development or costly overhead.”Key Features of the Licensing Program:- Use Your Own Brand: Licensees operate under their own domain and company name with “Powered by Auto Buyers Market™” branding.- Keep 100% of Revenue – No revenue sharing; licensees charge and retain all customer advertising fees.- Low Barrier to Entry – No setup or onboarding fee; $2,500 monthly licensing cost (rates subject to increase).- Built-In Vendor Network – Access to ABM’s designers, printers, developers, and call tracking tools.- Operational Support – Protected territories, proprietary software, and a 2-year post-termination non-compete.- Ideal for Entrepreneurs & Publishers – Media groups, automotive professionals, and digital sales teams can launch immediately.The system is designed to serve auto dealers in both digital and print, with capabilities that support direct vehicle feeds, local banner ads, co-op marketing, semi-automated magazine preperation and city-specific inventory search experiences. Licensees may market to local dealerships, set their own rates, and control their customer relationships entirely.This marks the first time a multi-dealer automotive portal system has been made available for license as a stand-alone regional solution — a model that enables localized versions of major national classified brands without the massive infrastructure cost.Open to Strategic InvestmentAs part of this rollout, Auto Buyers Market™ is also evaluating strategic investment opportunities to support licensing growth, enhance platform features, and expand reach into emerging automotive verticals and underserved markets.About Auto Buyers Market™Auto Buyers Market™ is a national automotive advertising platform operated by Searchen Networks. The company powers dealer inventory listings, search visibility, local classifieds, and print/digital hybrid advertising across various regions of the U.S. With over two decades of digital marketing experience, Searchen Networksdelivers scalable platforms and marketing solutions across competitive verticals.Media Contact:SEARCHEN NETWORKS(561) 370-7366press@searchen.com

