Major Players Rush to Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Sequestration

We are pleased our presenters were able to provide an information packed conference,” — Tom Gellrich, H2-CCS Network, Founder

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oil and gas companies, energy infrastructure giants, the federal government, even Wall Street are rushing to tap into hydrogen and/or carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) in the energy business.

At the Fall Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference produced by H2-CCS Network and Shale Directories, held outside of Pittsburgh in mid-November, a number of major players in utilizing hydrogen and CCS came together to present the latest information on the processes.

“We look at the current situation as either energy 2.0, or even 3.0,” said Elliott Metzger, a Business Developer for a new venture from infrastructure behemoth Williams known as Williams New Energy Ventures.

Williams is dedicated to carbon emissions reduction for itself, its customers and its industry partners, according to Metzger. The energy infrastructure company even has formed a corporate venture capital program to invest in new carbon-reduction technologies.

The federal government for decades has spent millions of dollars on hydrogen and CCU, said Robert Schrecengost, Senior Program Manager for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fossil Energy & Carbon Management unit.

“We’ve invested in hydrogen production, hydrogen transport infrastructure, storage of hydrogen and the use of hydrogen for power generation, fuels and manufacturing,” Schrecengost told his H2&CC audience.

The recently signed $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill includes more than $8.5 billion for CCU R&D and technology demonstrations. Another $9.5 billion will be used to support the establishment of four regional hubs for producing “clean” hydrogen.

The bill stipulates that at least two hubs should be located in regions that produce natural gas, which should mean a hub somewhere in the Marcellus-Utica Shale play.

Chris Hill of Summit Carbon Solutions talked about their aggressive approach in pipeline hearings and flexibility in routing changes as “Key to meeting our operational target of 2024” for the $4.5 billion dollar carbon capture sequestration pipeline transporting CO2 from Midwest bioethanol facilities across 5 states. When complete this will be the world’s largest carbon capture sequestration project.

“The financing of CCU and low-carbon fuels are being driven by public policy, which is driving the move to net zero emissions,” according to Gideon Gradman, managing director at Baker Tilly Capital, and founder of Integrated Energy Advisors.

Gradman said incentives are key to financing new infrastructure, which includes grants, cooperative funding pacts, loans and tax incentives.

“We are pleased our presenters were able to provide an information packed conference," commented Tom Gellrich, Founder, H2 CCS Network. He further added, “COP26, which lowered the goal to limit temperature rise by 1.5C from 2.0C, and associated 2030 objective of 45% global warming gas reduction will only accelerate hydrogen and carbon capture activity.”