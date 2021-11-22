The secret recording of Queen’s Silver Jubilee by man who hid in the choir

In Jan 1977 David received a phone call from Windsor Castle to secretly record the church service of The Queens 25th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

ETON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A secret recording of a service celebrating the Queen’s Silver Jubilee by a man who hid in the church choir, has been found and restored – and is now to be heard by the public for the first time.In January 1977, David Hutchinson was working at a shop near Windsor Castle when he received an unexpected phone call from the Royal Family. The Queen Mother made a very unusual request and asked him to secretly record a church service to celebrate the Queen’s 25th anniversary of her accession to the throne, held on 6 February 1977 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park.The Queen Mother wanted the recording to be a surprise for the Queen, so David Hutchinson who was 29 years old at the time, discretely hid himself in the church vestry among the choristers with a four-track tape machine and wireless microphone.The Queen’s Mother requested for 120 vinyl records be produced, which she gifted to all who attended the service, including the Royal Family, close friends, and staff.Unfortunately, over the years, the master recording became damaged and was impossible to salvage. However, due to recent technological developments and with permission from the Palace, Mr Hutchinson has been able to remaster this historical recording of such a monumental personal event.For the first time ever, this recording will be made available to the public in time to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on 6 February 2022.The very special limited edition box set contains 2 180gm luxury vinyl albums (original and remastered) plus a CD. One vinyl album is a copy of the original as supplied to the Queen Mother in 1977 and the other is the remastered vinyl album with new artwork, order of service, certification document and history and facts of the recording.A copy has been donated to the Royal Archives at Windsor Castle, and all artist royalties will be donated to The Royal Collection Trust.