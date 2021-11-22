The Global Alliance for Sustainable Sport (GLASS) joins the World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA)
Joining the WBA, reinforces our credibility, but also provides GLASS with a strategic platform to advance its commitments to sustainability in the world of sport by leveraging on the power of SDG 17”LAUSANNE, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Alliance for Sustainable Sports (GLASS), a leading independent organization that promotes sustainability in the world of sports, is pleased to announce that it has recently adhered to the World Benchmarking Alliance, the world’s largest voluntary corporate citizenship and sustainability initiative created in 2018 and which has now over 200 participants and stakeholders originating from all around the globe. The organization has assessed over 2,000 of the world’s most influential companies, ranking and measuring them on their contributions to the SDGs.
— Chris Momo, GLASS President
The World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA)
As a global player, the WBA’s mission is to is to build a movement to measure and incentivize business impact towards a sustainable future that works for everyone. It envisions a society that values the success of business by what it contributes to the world. The WBA represents a unique example of cooperation between the business world and the international community as it assembles not only companies but also academic and research institutions, benchmarks, reporting platforms, and standard setting bodies, business and multi-stakeholder platforms, financial institutions, governmental agencies and multilateral bodies, NGOs, civil society organizations and sustainability consultancies. GLASS President, Chris Momo stated that “Joining the World Benchmarking Alliance, an innovative organization, reinforces our credibility, but it also provides GLASS with a strategic platform to advance our commitments to sustainability by leveraging on the power of SDG 17 to significantly improve the management of sport clubs and positively impact sport federations”.
For further information on World Benchmarking Alliance, visit: https://www.worldbenchmarkingalliance.org/
About the Global Alliance for Sustainable Sports (GLASS)
The Global Alliance for Sustainable Sports (GLASS) is an independent, neutral, not-for-profit, membership-based international organization which work to define, promote, and certify sports clubs globally that meet the highest standards of verified societal, governance, public transparency, ethical practices, and environmental performances. The organization adheres to embracing, supporting, and enacting, within its sphere of influence, a set of core values in the areas of human rights, labor standards, transparency, ethics, the environment, and anti-corruption.
For more information about GLASS, visit: https://www.glassinternational.org/
Ellen Norris
Global Alliance for Sustainable Sports (GLASS)
+41 44 592 97 68
membership@glassinternational.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn