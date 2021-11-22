Real Estate Rental Market Focuses On Strengthening Buyer-Agent Relationships

Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate agents are increasingly using new technologies such as online listing, video and virtual reality (VR), to provide better services to clients and strengthen the buyer-agent relationship. With advancements in technology, the role of real estate agents is shifting from just an information arbitrator to a local market expert and service provider. Online real estate listing services such as Zillow and realtor.com provide housing database and information on tax and purchase history. Technologies such as video, VR tours and e-signing services also streamline the real estate transactions. For instance, in 2016 Sotheby’s International Realty, a luxury real estate franchisor, began hosting 3D home tours on its listing pages.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global real estate rental market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region, accounting for 29% of the global real estate rental market. Africa was the smallest region in the global real estate rental market.

The global real estate rental market size is expected to grow from $1.73 trillion in 2020 to $1.77 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.37 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Major players covered in the global real estate rental industry are CBRE Group, Colliers International, RE/MAX, Marcus and Millichap, HFF.

TBRC’s global real estate rental market is segmented by type into residential buildings and dwellings rental services, non-residential buildings rental services, mini warehouses and self-storage units rental services, other rental services, by mode into online, offline.

Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Residential Buildings And Dwellings Rental Services, Non-Residential Buildings Rental Services, Mini warehouses And Self-Storage Units Rental Services, Other Rental Services), By Mode (Online, Offline), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

