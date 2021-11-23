Octopus Ahead of Bloomberg, Simcorp in Fundmanager.tools Ranking of Order-, Portfolio- And Fund Management Solutions

Octopus 2022 Editor's Pick as Best Order-, Portfolio- and Fund-Management Solution Nathalie Ulken, Project Manager, OCTOPUS Fundmanager.tools

Swiss front-to-back investment management system with best evaluation and price-performance ratio as best Order-, Portfolio- and Fund Management Solution.

Our claim is to be the only all-in-one, fully compliant Portfolio- and Fund Management Web application to cover investment managers' entire workflow - without breaking the bank. Please check us out!” — Nathalie Ulken

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fundmanager.tools, the new intelligence division of global alternative investment news publisher Opalesque, today announced that Octopus, the web based integrated front-to-back investment management Order-, Portfolio- and Fund Management system, has been awarded the 2022 Editors' Pick recognition - ahead of Simcorp, Bloomberg AIM, Xentis, Hedgeguard and FundCount.

Fundmanager.tools reviewed six leading solutions in 105 detailed evaluation points and compiled the results in a comprehensive comparative matrix which is made available for download here (no cost):

https://www.fundmanager.tools/portfoliomanagementsoftware

Fundmanager.tools' comparative matrix benchmarks six contenders, visualizing similarities and differences between products and services.

The matrix crowns OCTOPUS as the winner and Editors' Pick with the highest evaluation score of 96% and the best price-performance ratio, based on the current data. Contact support@fundmanager.tools to suggest or update features and/or data fields in the comparative matrix.

Octopus has been created by Pfäffikon, Switzerland based Finanzinformatik IT GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and launched Octopus in 2008. Octopus users appreciate the “fast implementation” and “maximum automation” capabilities that allows users to automate almost every task from imports out of external sources to sending reports. A Zurich based Asset Manager said that Octopus “automized more than half of our manual work. Flawless support, all interfaces, which weren’t there yet, were prepared in a breeze. We didn’t have to worry about anything.”

Nathalie Ulken, Project Manager at Octopus, said: “We have been working on this product since 2008 and have continuously built and expanded its capabilities. Getting this recognition as Editor's Pick is really wonderful. To have industry data driven confirmation of our product is something we have been striving to achieve."

Ulken added: “Our claim at Octopus is to be the only all-in-one, fully compliant Portfolio- and Fund Management Web application that leading investment managers globally use to cover their entire workflow - without breaking the bank. We show that it's possible to deliver a superior product at the most competitive price. Given the reality where almost everything, particularly people and expenses for compliance, are only going up, it is an important and fundamental principle for our firm to be aligned with our clients and to give the best possible products and services to help them stay competitive.”

Fund managers can “test drive” Octopus for free for four weeks

Ulken also announced that interested fund managers can get free access to Octopus and use its entire functionality by setting up one fund and running it for four weeks on the system, an offer valued at $2000, without any obligations:

- Setup of one fund with current portfolio, including import of all securities / positions / transactions

- Import of all historical data (NAV, sharevalues)

- Setup reconciliation including all interfaces to banks and brokers

- Setup fund specific compliance rules and pre-trade limits

- Design of fund specific NAV report, Risk & Compliance report, factsheets and KIID + automated emails

- Setup EMSX API to trade directly in Bloomberg after compliance check

Included is the setup of a dedicated server with secure VPN access. Interested fund managers will get a personal online training on request or watch the included training videos.

About Opalesque:

Since 2003, Opalesque is the leading news service on hedge funds and alternative investments: the only hedge fund news read by the elite hedge fund managers.

"Opalesque changed the world by bringing transparency where there was opacity and by delivering an accurate professional reporting service." - Nigel Blanchard, Culross

Opalesque's daily Alternative Market Briefing newsletter focuses on hedge funds and alternative investments. This hybrid financial news service combines proprietary industry news stories and filtered third party reports and has been credited by many industry insiders with delivering precise, accurate, and vital information to a notoriously guarded audience.

With its SKILLSLAB webinars and Virtual Manager Visit video formats, Opalesque has reached over 2 million investors, investment managers and service providers with unbiased educational content.

Fundmanager.tools is the new intelligence division of Opalesque.