With 2000+ Successful IVF pregnancies Sofat Infertility & Women Care Centre first in Punjab, India

LUDHIANA, PUNJAB, INDIA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Don’t Give Up’ quote perfectly suits all those who are struggling to conceive for many months or years. Understand that when we give up it is the time when miracles happen. Dr. Sumita Sofat: Renowned IVF Doctor in Punjab has proven to be the perfect example of the same. When the infertile couple get real and improved treatment for the fertility problem, the road to a happy family will not be a dream anymore. For the last 25 years, she has been running the IVF centre in Punjab, Ludhiana: Sofat Infertility & Women Care Centre. In such a huge span of time she & her team has achieved great heights and helped the patients in the right way possible. One such achievement made by the Sofat Infertility & Women Care Centre in Punjab, India has become the first IVF centre to perform more than 2000+ successful IVF pregnancies.

Her consistent approach and untiring efforts are the reason for thousands of successful pregnancies from the last so many years. Their IVF Hospital has the finest infertility technology for helping childless couples. A few of the inventive technologies which are available at her IVF centre are IUI, transvaginal ultrasonography, IVF, ICSI, ovulation induction, TESA, laparoscopy surgery, and much more. If there are any sort of fertility problems, her fertility clinic has got it covered.

Don’t let the marriage life get hindered with Infertility

All over the world, couples experience hurdles while trying to start their own family. The impact of infertility is not just physical but a person feels emotionally stressed and drained. But, ‘Who said that pregnancy cannot be experienced?’ It’s high time that the infertile patients embrace themselves in the world of ART or fertility treatment. Their IVF centre & team has made 2021 bright and happy for many Infertile patients, and her IVF centre has successfully crossed the count of +2000 successful IVF pregnancies.

No need to deal with the Stress of Infertility

Dr. Sumita Sofat in her 25 years of experience helped the birth of thousands of healthy babies through ART technology (IVF, IUI, and much more). Her medical brilliance has changed the world of infertility and the ones who are struggling with it. Her technical expertise, medical training, and innovation can be judged through her name in the list of ‘Top Obstetrician Gynaecologist Doctors’.

Easy to bear IVF cost

Well! Quoting the exact figure is not possible till the time the patient consults the doctor because as a skilled fertility expert she provides customized IVF Cost treatment to the patients.

Updated and modern IVF technology in Punjab

Being a knowledgeable IVF doctor, her expertise is not just to sum up in words but her work and efforts have shown the same. Back in 2019, their IVF centre is the first one to introduce the Embryo Monitoring System which is the updated technology from Denmark. The fertility doctor & her team organized a Motherhood & Baby Show, where 200 babies born with IVF came together. Back in 2017, they launched a new CASA machine that has been brought from the USA. She is the pioneer of new technology like test-tube baby, ICSI, IUI, and more. Being a member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) she continuously strives to help the childless couple with the most effective approach.

Trust the word of the leading fertility doctor

Informing and spreading knowledge:

In 2019, during the ISSAR Conference in Mumbai, she shared her views about oocyte pickup. In 2018, she talked Talk About Challenges In IVF treatment In Hyderabad. She has been even a part of the conference Infertility And Recurrent Pregnancy Loss.

Keep the ray of hope ALIVE

Make the most of technological advancement by seeking assistance from the greatest infertility specialist. She & her team is the perfect example of helping +2000 childless couples to have successful IVF pregnancies. As well as suggesting them a customized treatment plan to improve their conception chances.

