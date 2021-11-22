Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Industry Adopts Advanced Technology To Curb Fraud

Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Both public and private home health care providers are adopting electronic visitor verification technologies to track time and curb fraud by health care professionals. Nursing care providers are using electronic means such as telephone calls and GPS tracking to locate and validate the presence of health care professional in the facility. For instance, Axxess uses combination of GPS cellular and Wi-Fi technology and records the date, time and location of home care visitor using cloud technology.

Nursing homes are changing the way care is offered to the patients. They are shifting from institutional or hospital style of management to resident-centered care management. In institutional-style nursing homes, the focus is on task-centered approaches including monitoring of physical health of the patients. In resident-oriented care, residents can choose their own schedule and design their own daily routine. St. Camillus Health Center in the US is providing resident-oriented care for their patients.

The global home health care and residential nursing care services market size reached a value of nearly $957.56 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% since 2015. The home health care and residential nursing care services market is expected to grow from $957.56 billion in 2020 to $1273.61 billion in 2025 at a rate of 5.9%. The home health care and residential nursing care services market is expected to grow from $1273.61 billion in 2025 to $1625.93 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-health-care-and-residential-nursing-care-services-market

Western Europe was the largest region in the global home health care and residential nursing care services market, accounting for 43.1% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the home health care and residential nursing care services market will be the South America and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.8% and 10.1% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Middle East and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.7% and 8.0% respectively.

Major players covered in the global home health care and residential nursing care services market are Nichiigakkan Co., Ltd., RIEI Co., Ltd., Bupa, Regis Healthcare, Japara Healthcare Ltd.

TBRC’s global home health care and residential nursing care services market report is segmented by type into home health care providers, retirement communities, nursing care facilities, orphanages & group homes, by end user gender into male, female, by type of expenditure into public, private.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4061&type=smp

