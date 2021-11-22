Global Chartered Air Transport Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Chartered Air Transport Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

According to the new market research report ‘Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the chartered air transport market is expected to grow from $54.98 billion in 2020 to $59.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $75.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Technology is expected to be a continued driver of the chartered air transportation services market growth during the forecast period.

The chartered air transport services market consists of sales of chartered air transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters, to provide chartered (non-scheduled) air transportation services for passengers and/or cargo at a toll per mile or per hour for the charter of the aircraft.

Airlines are actively making use of wearable technology to enhance operational efficiency, maintenance, and to provide add-on entertainment to the passengers. Wearable technology includes use of smart phones, personal electronic devices, smart glasses, smart watches, near-field communication (NFC) and Bluetooth technology to improve and simplify the passenger experience. These technologies help passengers to improve safety and efficiency, receive updates and information related to their flight. They are capable of helping pilot, crew members and maintenance team to monitor gas concentrations, levels of noise and temperature to avoid mishaps. Smart watches allow passengers to upload their ticket related information on these devices. About 77% of the 6,000-plus passengers surveyed in a study said they would be comfortable with the use of wearable technology to help them during their journey. Some companies making use of such wearable technologies include Virgin Atlantic, Japan Airlines, EasyJet and British Airways.

By Type: Passenger Chartered Air Transport, Freight Chartered Air Transport, Other Chartered Air Transport

By Type: Private Charter, Affinity, Single Entity, Public Charter

By End Use: Wealthy Individuals, Sports Teams, Large Corporations

By Geography: The global air transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American chartered air transport market accounts for the largest share in the global chartered air transport market.

Chartered Air Transport Market Organizations Covered: Xojet, Netjets, Vistajet, Onesky Jets, Bluestar Jets.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

