Insulin Pump Market Report 2021, Size, Share by Company, Growth, Top Leaders, Revenue, and Industry Analysis by 2026

The global insulin pumps market reached a value of US$ 4.1 Billion in 2020 and expects the global market to reach a value of US$ 5.6 Billion by 2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Insulin Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global insulin pumps market reached a value of US$ 4.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global insulin pumps market to reach a value of US$ 5.6 Billion by 2026. Insulin pumps refer to small computerized medical devices that are clipped on to a belt, pocket or hidden under the clothes. It helps in the administration of synthetic insulin that is artificially produced in laboratories for pharmaceutical use to mimic the properties of natural insulin present in the human body. Insulin pumps are widely adopted to control blood sugar levels in patients with type I and type II diabetes.

Global Insulin Pumps Market Trends:

The high prevalence of diabetes due to unhealthy dietary patterns and sedentary lifestyles of the consumers is primarily driving the demand for insulin pumps. Several technological advancements have led to the development of compact and small insulin pumps, which are further propelling the market growth. The development of biochemical sensors, laboratory-on-a-chip, and real-time monitoring technologies, that enable quick detection of insulin levels in the body further contributes to the demand for insulin pumps. In the coming years, the advent of innovative digital diabetes management tools, including intelligent insulin patches, closed-loop insulin pumps, and advanced insulin pens, will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Animus Corp.

• Medtronics Inc.

• Insulet Corp.

• Roche Diagnostics

• Cellnovo Ltd.

• Asante

• Nipro Diagnostic Inc.

• Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

• Sooil Development Co. Ltd.

• Ypsomed

Breakup by Product Type:

• Insulin Pumps

o Tethered Pumps

o Disposable/Patch Insulin Pumps

• Insulin Pump Supplies and Accessories

o Infusion Set Insertion Devices

o Insulin Reservoirs/Cartridges

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online Sales

• Diabetes Clinics/ Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

