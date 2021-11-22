Bleaching Agents Market 2021, Industry Overview, Size, Share, Growth Rate and Forecast Report 2026

Bleaching Agents Market

The global bleaching agents market reached a value of US$ 763 Million in 2020 and expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bleaching Agents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global bleaching agents market size reached a value of US$ 763 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global bleaching agents market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Bleaching agents refer to the chemical compounds that are generally used for various industrial and domestic purposes. They generally contain sulfurous acid, sodium sulfoxylate formaldehyde, sulfur dioxide, bisulfites and sodium borohydride and are widely used stain removers for textiles and disinfectants for floor and laundry cleaning. They are also extensively utilized in wastewater treatment applications, especially for drinking water and swimming pools.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the textile industry. This is supported by the widespread adoption of bleaching agents in the industry to decolorize raw textile materials, which provides a uniform white color to the textiles. Along with this, the increasing adoption of peroxide-based bleaching agents for teeth whitening and hair dyeing is also providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the rising product utilization across the paper and pulp, construction, and cosmetics industries is creating a positive outlook for the market further. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to introduce eco-friendly product variants.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• BASF

• Aditya Birla Chemicals

• Evonik

• Solvay

• Akzonobel

• Hawkins, Inc.

• Siemer Milling

• Peroxychem

• Supraveni Chemicals

• Spectrum Chemicals

• Engrain

• Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

• Unilever

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• The Clorox Company

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Azodicarbonamide

• Hydrogen Peroxide

• Ascorbic Acid

• Acetone Peroxide

• Chlorine Dioxide

• Others

Market Breakup by Form:

• Powder

• Liquid

Market Breakup by End-User Industry:

• Pulp and Paper

• Textile

• Construction

• Electrical and Electronics

• Water Treatment

• Healthcare

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

