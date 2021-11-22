Digital Video Content Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Growth, Top Companies Analysis, and Forecast 2026

Digital Video Content Market Report

The global digital video content market reached a value of US$ 172 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to reach a value of US$ 204.4 Billion by 2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Digital Video Content Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global digital video content market size reached a value of US$ 172 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 204.4 Billion by 2026. Digital video contents include music videos, television (TV) shows, advertisements, short films and movies that are viewed online on digital platforms. They are generally accessed through smartphones, laptops, TVs and tablets. There has been a considerable rise in the demand for digital video content across the globe due to the rising adoption of electronic devices among the masses, which is providing an impetus to market growth.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Digital Video Content Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity, such as the expansion of 4G and wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi). Furthermore, the widespread popularity of over-the-top (OTT) media services, including YouTube, Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hotstar, across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing utilization of digital video content by educational institutions is also positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, such as increasing disposable income and rising consumer expenditure on leisure and entertainment, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Google LLC

• Facebook, Inc.

• Amazon.com, Inc.

• Netflix, Inc.

• Snap Inc.

• Twitter, Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Hulu LLC

• Youku Tudou, Inc.

Breakup by Business Model:

• Subscription

• Advertising

• Download-to-Own (DTO)

• Others

Breakup by Device:

• Laptop

• Personal Computers (PC)

• Mobile

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Video-on-Demand (VOD)

• Online Video

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

