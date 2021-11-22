Open LMS Launches Pro-Bono Partnership With Pancare Foundation
New partnership, in memory of long-serving employee, will help support those impacted by upper gastrointestinal (GI) cancers.
Typically, volunteer programs can be very resource-intensive. However, this new volunteer training platform will enable Pancare Foundation to free up resources and onboard our volunteers quickly.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open LMS, a major provider of open-source learning systems, announces a new pro-bono partnership with Australia-based Pancare Foundation, a leading charity committed to improving survival and support for people impacted by upper gastrointestinal (GI) cancers.
— Bernie Muscat, Pancare’s Head of Operations
The launch of this innovative partnership comes near the two-year anniversary of the passing of Leanne Drummy after a short battle with stomach cancer. Drummy was one of the longest-serving employees at eCreators, which later merged with Open LMS in October 2020.
Four days after Drummy’s passing, by coincidence, Open LMS Senior Director of Sales, Liam Liddicoat, met Doug Hawkins, CEO of Pancare, at a networking event. After Doug and Liam began talking, it was clear that the organizations could partner together to help deliver essential resources for those in Drummy's position.
“The partnership with Pancare comes at an important time for Open LMS,” said Liddicoat. “By working together and providing Pancare volunteers with world-class onboarding and by boosting support for those with GI cancers, our teams have an opportunity to come together while building a profound legacy for Leanne.”
Stomach cancer is an upper GI cancer that often goes undiagnosed in the early stages. Out of all the major cancers, upper GI cancers have some of the lowest survival rates. Yet little attention or funding is allocated to support vital research and improve patient outcomes. The Pancare Foundation, along with its network of volunteers, aims to improve outcomes for those with GI cancers.
As part of the partnership, Open LMS will provide Pancare with its open-source learning platform for Pancare’s volunteer training program, helping the foundation enable, engage, and mobilize a growing volunteer workforce while providing additional support for those suffering from GI cancers.
The implementation will have a significant and positive impact on the program, according to Pancare’s Head of Operations, Bernie Muscat.
“Typically, volunteer programs can be very resource-intensive,” said Muscat. “However, this new volunteer training platform will enable Pancare Foundation to free up resources and onboard our volunteers as quickly as possible so they can commence their invaluable contribution to the Foundation.”
To learn more about the Pancare Foundation, please visit pancare.org.au. To learn more about Open LMS and its products or to request a trial, please visit www.openlms.net.
About Open LMS
Open LMS leverages open-source software to deliver an effective and engaging learning experience. As the largest commercial provider of hosting and support services for the open-source learning platform, we help organizations and institutions deliver great learning experiences without complexities. Previously a Blackboard product, Open LMS was acquired by Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG) in March 2020.
About the Pancare Foundation
Pancare Foundation is a leading charity committed to improving survival and support for people impacted by upper gastrointestinal (GI) cancers. cancers. With some of the lowest survival rates out of all the major cancers, we are dedicated to improving outcomes for those affected by upper GI cancers including pancreatic, liver, stomach, biliary and esophageal cancers.
