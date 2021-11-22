AUSTRALIAN SUMMER “A HEARTWARMING NEW ALBUM RELEASE BY JD DAYS”
EINPresswire.com/ -- The rhythm of Australian Summer is here to unravel the beauty of summer. Australian Summer, a new album release by JD Days. The heartwarming songs have everything to make you relax and make beautiful summer memories.
This album was released on November 18, 2021 and it contains 8 tracks. Here is the list of the tracks:
Track 1: Cool Breeze of Summer
Track 2: Baby Says
Track 3: Prom Queen
Track 4: Evergreen Christmas
Track 5: Angel Woman U.S.
Track 6: Not in Vain
Track 7: Love Light
Track 8: Somewhere (With You)
JD Days is a wonderful singer and live performer. He records a variety of musical styles ranging from love ballads to rock and pop. His successful hit last year titled “Evergreen Christmas” captured the hearts of many people.
His latest album release is now available on all digital platforms and it’s currently being played throughout Australia and New Zealand starting with Prom Queen and Angel Woman US.
Contact information
Company name: JD Days Music
Contact name: Mark Knight
Email address: admin@daymusic.net
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JDdaysmusic/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jd_days
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JD_Days1
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JDDays
Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/artist/4eF2rwiLVjQu1cETNJF7WS?si=chIfXaG0RlKYQ9RBZ2Rb-g
Website: https://daymusic.net/
