Global Iris Recognition Market Share, Size, Growth, Research Report 2021-26

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Iris Recognition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global iris recognition market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global iris recognition market to grow at a CAGR of 23% during 2021-2026.

Iris recognition, or iris scanning, refers to a method that is used for identifying individuals based on the unique pattern of their iris. It utilizes near-infrared and visible light to capture a high-contrast image of the iris. Iris recognition technology combines computer vision, pattern recognition, statistical inference, optics, etc. Various countries across the globe are implementing these systems in points of entry or exit of buildings, airports, and other authoritative premises to reduce incidences of security breaches.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Iris Recognition Market Trends:

In recent years, there has been a rise in the number of crimes and the threat of terrorist attacks across the globe. These incidences have prompted government facilities to install high-tech biometric systems to improve security conditions and prevent fraudulent activities, which is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the market. Numerous key manufacturers are developing iris recognition technology so that it can be integrated with various devices such as smartphones, banking systems, ATMs, etc. These innovations are encouraging investors to conduct large-scale R&D for applying these designs in real-life applications. Healthcare providers are also making efforts to use iris recognition for addressing patient identity challenges. This, in turn, will continue to fuel the iris recognition market over the forecasted period.

Global Iris Recognition Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Some of these Key Players Include:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Iris ID Systems, Inc.

IrisGuard

M2SYS Technology

Gemalto N.V.

IRITECH, INC.

SRI International

HID Global Corporation

EyeLock LLC

Market Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software.

Market Breakup by Product Integration:

Smartphones

Tablets

Notebooks

Scanners

PCs/laptops

Smartwatches

Others

Market Breakup by End User:

Government

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

