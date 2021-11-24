Indulge in the Therapeutic and Cleansing Sage Smudge Sticks Collection by HEM
It is time to banish negative energy & cleanse our auras. This Thanksgiving, HEM brings you a range of smudging products and incense sticks perfect for smuding.SAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is time to heal. Time to banish negative energy and cleanse our auras. Smudging, particularly sage smudging, has proven to be one of the most efficient cleansing methods. HEM, one of the leading global incense makers, is launching a collection of White Sage Smudging Incense.
Sage smudging or ‘saging’ is a ritual that involves burning sage leaves or sticks. The smoke produced binds to all the negative energies existing in the place, person, or object. After a while, the smoke sinks to the earth, absorbing all negative energy and leaving only refreshing pleasant energies.
White Sage, revered by Native Americans for thousands of years, is known for its cleansing, purifying, and protective properties. This ancient herb is thought to be an effective air purifier and a protector of any space. It is often used as a sacred sage in rituals and ceremonies due to its ability to dispel negative energy and vibes.
The non-toxic, 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free product is available in the form of ‘White Sage Backflow Incense Cones’ and ‘White Sage Premium Masala Incense Sticks’.
HEM's ‘White Sage Backflow Incense Cones’ have a hole in the bottom that allows smoke to flow downwards, which is a unique feature of the product. Get captivated by the atmosphere that develops in front of you. Price: $7.99 for 40 Cones | Burning Time: 30-35 minutes.
‘White Sage Premium Masala Incense Sticks’, commonly used in smudging and cleansing rituals to clear negative energies and raise the vibrations of your surroundings. These incense sticks are ideal for promoting positive energy flow by purifying your surroundings and connecting deeply with the restorative and healing properties. HEM's White Sage Premium Masala Incense Sticks masala is hand-rolled and made from 100 percent natural ingredients.
Price: $ 20 for 12 packets (15g) in a box | Burning Time: 35-45 minutes
Products available at https://hemfragrances.com, Amazon.com & all other major retailers
Prajith Menon
Pepper Interactive Communications
+1 647-455-8637
prajith@pepperinteractive.in