Battery Management System Market 2021: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Till 2026

Global Battery Management System Market Trends:

The escalating demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) across the globe due to increasing environmental consciousness is primarily driving the battery management system market. Besides this, the rising adoption of battery-operated vehicles in the public transport fleet is also augmenting the growth of the market. EVs, HEVs, and electric bikes use BMS to manage lithium-ion batteries for higher energy densities and longer operational life than traditional batteries. Additionally, the elevating demand for efficient BMS solutions for power flow measurement, controlled power production and distribution, monitoring information on electricity usage, etc., is further catalyzing the product demand. Moreover, the rising utilization of rechargeable batteries in consumer electronics and the development of innovative cloud-based battery management systems are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecasted period.



Competitive Landscape:

• Eberspaecher Vecture

• Elithion Inc.

• Johnson Matthey

• Leclanche

• Lithium Balance

• Navitas Systems LLC (East Penn Manufacturing Company)

• Nuvation Engineering

• NXP Semiconductor N.V.

• Storage Battery Systems LLC

• Valence Technology Inc.

• Lithium Werks B.V.

Breakup by Battery Type:

• Lithium-Ion Based

• Lead-Acid Based

• Nickel Based

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Motive Battery

• Stationary Battery

Breakup by Topology:

• Centralized

• Distributed

• Modular

Breakup by Application:

• Automotive

o Electric Vehicles

o E-Bikes

o Golf Carts

• Military and Defense

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Telecommunications

• Renewable Energy Systems

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

