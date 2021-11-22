Author Writes Novel About Sex Work Inspired by Her Time Working at Chicago Strip Club
Historic strip club experiences inspired feminist, magical realism novel.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Chicago author launches a new book called “Parade”, a work of fiction that invokes magical realism to explore the realities of sex workers, and how men interact with them. Emiliana Helfeld says that her book was inspired by her experiences working the front desk at VIP’s Gentlemen’s Club which closed in 2018 after 25 years.
“Parade” is the fictional story of Cas, a regular at the local brothel who becomes cursed one night during his visit. He must work for the forgiveness of the woman who cursed him, while he struggles to overcome the world around him and make sense of the reality of his experience, and the experiences of those around him.
Helfeld has a degree in Anthropology from DePaul University and spent five years working at VIP’s before it was acquired by Rick’s Cabaret Incorporated. “Parade” is available in print on Amazon and the Barnes & Noble website, as well as all major ebook platforms. You can connect with Helfeld on Instagram using the handle @emilianahelfeld.
