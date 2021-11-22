Submit Release
1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault/Rutland Barracks

CASE#: 21B404790

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle                                                                    

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: November 20, 2021 / 1817 hours

LOCATION: West Rutland

VIOLATION:1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Michael Webster

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

 

Victim: The State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic abuse.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 20, 2021, at approximately 1817 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a family fight in the Town of West Rutland. Troopers arrived at a residence in West Rutland and made contact with a male who was identified as Michael Webster.

 

Investigation revealed Webster caused bodily injury to a family or household member during an argument. 

 

Webster was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing.

 

Webster was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on 5,000.00 bail.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.      

BAIL: 5,000.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: November 22, 2021 / 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

