Higher Demand For Renewable Products Will Increase The Market for Bio-Based Propylene Glycol Over The Forecast Period
Global propylene glycol market to record an expansion rate of over 5% Over The Assessment PeriodROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis, By Source (Petroleum, Bio-Based), By Grade Type (Industrial Grade, Food Grade, Pharma Grade), By End Use Application (Chemical Intermediary, Cosmetics and Personal Care Products, Others), & by Region Foreacst, 2019-2027
The recently published research report by Fact.MR regarding the global propylene glycol market includes product classification and current synopsis along with product upgrades and innovations. The overall market of propylene glycol was pegged at more than 2,500 Thousand Tons in 2018, and the global market is likely to witness a strong growth rate during the forecast period on the backdrop of increasing building & construction activities along with expanding production capacities of key manufacturers across the globe.
To produce a range of petrochemical products, the worldwide chemical industry was strongly dependent on fossil fuels. However, increasing awareness of the advantages offered by renewable chemistry is now shifting the industry's focus on the development of bio-based chemicals such as propylene glycol. Due to the development of different end-user sectors, the propylene glycol industry is expected to experience powerful development during the forecast period. Owing to the active utilization of propylene glycol in the transportation, building & construction sectors, the petroleum-based propylene glycol segment retained an important market share. In terms of end-use segment, the segment of transportation is expected to grow rapidly due to rising automotive sales.
The Demand analysis of Propylene Glycol Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Propylene Glycol Market across the globe.
Global Propylene Glycol Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments
The global propylene glycol market is segmented on the basis of source, type, end-use application, primary function and region.
Source
Petroleum
Bio-Based
Type
Industrial Grade
Food Grade
Pharma Grade
End-Use
Chemical Intermediary (Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Functional Fluids & Antifreezes)
Cosmetic and Personal Care Products
Consumer Goods (Liquid Detergents)
Food
Pharmaceuticals
Primary Function
Emollients (Softener)
Solvents
Stabilizing Agents
Preservative Agents
Humectants (Binding Agent)
Excipients (Bulking Agent)
Others
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
MEA
Country-specific assessment on demand for propylene glycol has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous propylene glycol manufacturers, experts, and suppliers.
Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.
A comprehensive estimate of the Propylene Glycol market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Propylene Glycol during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.
The Market survey of Propylene Glycol offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Propylene Glycol, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Propylene Glycol Market across the globe.
Propylene Glycol’s High Toxicity Could Hamper Market Growth
According to the study, the rapid utilization of propylene glycol is known to pose several occupational health hazards. Although Propylene glycol has been approved for use at certain levels in food and cosmetics according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the widespread utilization of propylene glycol in industries is still regarded as harmful. This factor is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
East Asia to be the Epicenter for Lucrative Opportunities in Global Propylene Glycol Market
The global propylene glycol market is shifting to China and other Asian nations with continued high risk for consolidation and rationalization, which has affected numerous small and medium scale competitors. The global market for propylene glycol is anticipated to witness lucrative market opportunities from Asian regions, especially, East Asia due to growing industrialization and increasing production footprint of key manufacturers in the region. However, currently, US holds the leading market share in terms of volume sales among key countries with nearly around 1/3rd of the global demand. Also, overall demand for unsaturated polyester resins is likely to be affected by ongoing trends in the national building industry and local economies' general health. Moreover, legacy regions such as North America and Europe in global propylene glycol market are anticipated to witness similar growth trend during the forecast period due to rising demand for pharmaceutical grade of propylene glycol in these regions.
