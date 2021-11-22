High Application Potential of Technical Grade Benzaldehyde Is Also Identified In Pharmaceutical Industry : says Fact.MR
Global benzaldehyde market is expected to attain a CAGR of ~ 4.5% during the period, 2019 -2029ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benzaldehyde Market research report Segmented By Grade (FCC Grade, Technical Grade), By Application (Flavor & Fragrances, Pharmaceuticals, Beverages, Food, Agrochemicals, Dye & Coatings, Others), & By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, MEA).
Benzaldehyde is predominantly used as aromatic aldehyde in the manufacturing of a number flavors & fragrances, pharmaceutical intermediates, and agrochemicals. In the past few decades, there has been an increase in the production capacities of benzaldehyde and operating rates have been hovering around 70%. Rising consumer awareness in the use of halogen free compounds and stricter regulations have compelled key stakeholders to develop production routes for chlorine-free benzaldehyde. According to the Fact.MR’s new study, the global benzaldehyde market is expected to attain a CAGR of ~ 4.5% during the period, 2019 -2029.
The Demand analysis of Benzaldehyde Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Benzaldehyde Market across the globe.
Some of the key players operating in the benzaldehyde market include Emerald Performance Materials, Lanxess, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Hubei Kelin Bolun New Materials Co., Ltd, Lihai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, KLJ Group, Kadillac Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, and Wuhan Dico Chemical Co.
Key Segments Covered in Benzaldehyde Report:
On the basis of grade, the benzaldehyde market can be segmented into:
FCC Grade
Technical Grade
On the basis of application, the benzaldehyde market can be segmented into:
Flavor & Fragrances
Pharmaceutical & intermediates
Beverages
Carbonated Soft Drinks
Fruit Juices & Other Soft Drinks
Alcoholic Beverages (<15 ABV)
Food
Bakery Goods
Confectionary & Chewing Gum
Ice Creams, Gelatins, Puddings
Agrochemical (Crop protection)
Dye & coatings
Others
On the basis of region, the benzaldehyde market can be segmented into:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
A detailed analysis of benzaldehyde market has been provided for each segment, in terms of volume (Tons) and value (US$ Mn).
A comprehensive estimate of the Benzaldehyde market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Benzaldehyde during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.
The Market survey of Benzaldehyde offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Benzaldehyde, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Benzaldehyde Market across the globe.
Competition Dashboard
The competitive landscape section in the benzaldehyde market report provides valuable information relative to key market players, their business strategies, installed production capacities, recent activities and global position.
The demand for benzaldehyde is estimated to exhibit a CAGR above the global GDP growth rate. New product launches, capacity expansions, collaborations, and merger & acquisitions have been the key growth strategies of benzaldehyde manufacturers.
Key players operating in the global benzaldehyde market include Emerald Performance Materials, LANXESS, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Hubei Kelin Bolun New Materials Co., Ltd, Lihai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, KLJ Group, Kadillac Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Wuhan Dico Chemical Co., Ltd, Axxence Aromatic GmbH, and others.
