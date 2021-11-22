Scripophily.com / RM Smythe Launches New Upgraded Website for Old Stock Certificates and Old Company Research

Scripophily.com is the Gift of History Scripophily - The Gift of History RM Smythe Since 1880

Scripophily.com / RM Smythe Launches New and Improved Website for Old Stock Certificates Based on Customer Feedback and Requests

Old Stock Certificates and Bonds Make a Great Gift for the Holidays” — Bob Kerstein, Founder Scripophily.com

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scripophily.com® / RM Smythe, the Internet’s largest buyer and seller of collectible stock and bond certificates has launched a updated site containing a streamlined design with an easy-to-use interface, and a wealth of information for those who are seeking information about old stock certificates.

The highly secured website offers over 12,000 items for sale as well as the world's leading provider of Old Stock and Bond Research Services in determining both redeemable worth as a financial security and collectible value in the hobby of Scripophily. Old Stock Certificates may have value and should be researched for value before they are discarded.

Stock certificates are collected and given as gifts because of their historical significance, beauty and artwork, autographs, notoriety, as well as many other factors. The supply of new certificates reaching the collector market has been substantially reduced due to changes in state laws and stock exchanges rules. Many companies are no longer required to issue physical stock and bond certificates, a process called “dematerialization.”

Scripophily (scrip-ah-fil-ly) is the name of the hobby of collecting old stock and bond certificates. Certificate values range from a few dollars to more than $500,000 for the most unique and rare items. Tens of thousands of Scripophily buyers worldwide include casual collectors, corporate archives, business executives, museums and serious collectors. Due to the computer age, more and more stock and bonds are issued electronically which means fewer paper certificates are being issued. As a result, demand for paper certificates is increasing while supply is decreasing.

Scripophily.com - The Gift of History is the Internet's leading buyer and seller of collectible stock and bond certificates and has items on loan for display in the Smithsonian's Museum of Financial History in New York. Our company has been featured on CNBC, USA Today, Associated Press, Reuters, Nightline, Today Show, Baltimore Sun, and Washington Post and in many other media publications. The company also offers the World’s #1 old stock research service at OldCompany.com and offers high resolution scans for publications. Scripophily.com has over 17,500 selections on its website.

Scripophily.com /Old Company Research Service, founding member of the Old Stock Exchange, is the successor company to all material published by the Marvyn Scudders Manuals, the Robert D. Fisher Manuals, R.M. Smythe Stock Research Service, and the Herzog & Co., Inc. obsolete research services.

Scripophily.com /Old Company Research Service, founding member of the Old Stock Exchange, is the successor company to all material published by the Marvyn Scudders Manuals, the Robert D. Fisher Manuals, R.M. Smythe Stock Research Service, and the Herzog & Co., Inc. obsolete research services.

For more information on Scripophily.com®, visit http://www.scripophily.com, http://www.oldcompany.com, http://www.scripophily.net, http://www.rmsmythe.com or call 1-703-787-3552.

Bob Kerstein

Scripophily.com

+1 703-787-3552

###

Scripophily.com's CEO Bob Kerstein with Michelle Caruso-Cabrera on CNBC