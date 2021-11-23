ACON Labs Inc. and DermaCare BioSciences Execute a Distribution Agreement for the Flowflex™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test
A RAPID TEST FOR THE DETECTION OF COVID-19 ANTIGENS IN NASAL SPECIMENS, EVEN IN CHILDREN AS YOUNG AS 2 YEARS OLD
DERMACARE TO OFFER SINGLE PACK FLOWFLEX™ COVID-19 ANTIGEN TEST POINT OF SALES DISPLAYS TO CONVENIENCE STORES & SERVICE STATIONS NATIONWIDE
DERMACARE BIOSCIENCES TO DISTRIBUTE ACON LABS FLOWFLEX™ COVID-19 ANTIGEN OVER-THE-COUNTER HOME TEST IN USA
ACON Laboratories, Inc. submitted this information to the US FDA for review, per the conditions of the Emergency Use Authorization and the FDA has accepted ACON’s notification of Dermacare Packaging & Private Label, LLC as an Authorized Distributor of the Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test in the United States.
“The Flowflex™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test is all you need to determine your family’s Covid-19 status, whether symptoms are present or not”, said Dermacare Managing Director, Rich Butler, “It can even be used safely on children as young as 2 years old.”
“Flowflex™ is a highly accurate nasal swab test that offers results in as fast as 15 minutes, it is easy to use and perhaps the most affordable FDA Authorized Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Test”!
The recent authorization for the ACON Laboratories FlowFlex™ COVID-19 Home Test should significantly increase the availability of rapid, at-home tests and is expected to double rapid at-home testing capacity in the U.S. over the next several weeks and months. By years end, ACON plans to produce more than 100 million tests per month, and this number will rise to 200 million per month by February 2022.
ACON’s Flowflex COVID-19 Home Test does not require serial testing. The FDA’s Emergency Use authorization of the FlowFlex™ Rapid Antigen Test will facilitate even greater access and testing capacity. (1)
“At-home diagnostic tests play a critical role in the fight against COVID-19”, said Butler, “Dermacare will continue to offer widespread distribution to all businesses, government entities, medical and healthcare companies, wholesale & retailers and more, to facilitate increased access to this highly affordable test for all Americans.”
The FDA wants to remind patients that all tests can experience false negative and false positive results. Individuals with positive results should self-isolate and seek additional care from their health care provider. Individuals who test negative and experience COVID-like symptoms should follow up with their health care provider as negative results do not rule out a COVID-19 infection. (2)
About Dermacare BioSciences and ACON Laboratories, Inc.:
Dermacare Biosciences is a wholly owned division of Dermacare Packaging & Private Label, LLC, based in Delray Beach, Florida. They are a leading manufacturer of personal care products including a broad range of hand sanitizers and are high volume distributors of PPE products.
Additionally, they have signed an agreement with ACON Labs, a 23 year old manufacturer of affordable, quality diagnostic and medical devices, to distribute FDA Emergency Use Authorized FlowFlex™ Covid-19 Rapid Nasal Swab At-Home Antigen Test.
To learn more & how to order FLOWFLEX™ RAPID COVID-19 ANTIGEN TEST KITS, contact: info@dermacarebio.com
or call 1-833-DERMUSA 833-337-6872 or 954-465-6408.
Or visit: www.DermacareBio.com
email: info@dermacarebio.com
FOOTNOTES: (1), (2) https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-authorizes-additional-otc-home-test-increase-access-rapid-testing
