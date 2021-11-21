Mommy and Me Swag Website Offering Social Media Safety Tips for Parents
Core principles are communication and trust when it comes to facing the digital ageLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular Mommy and Me Swag website, which focuses on ways mothers and daughters can bond, recently shared important information about keeping children safe online with a blog post, “Monitoring Your Kids’ Social Media Accounts.”
“There is a world of media out there, and not all of it is safe for consumption, particularly for little kids. Naturally, as the parent, you are the person who knows your child the best, and by extension, you probably know exactly what they can handle and what sort of media is harmful to them,” wrote Porscha Chambers, the owner of Mommy And Me Swag.
In the blog post, Chambers gives an essential list of “Dos” and “Don’ts” when it comes to monitoring kids’ social media accounts. Among the “Dos” are keeping track of a child’s login information, using monitoring apps, setting common ground rules, and setting a good example.
“Don’ts” include being too invasive, judging their activity, and feeling the need to friend them.
Chambers said the principal rules for monitoring a child’s social media accounts come down to making sure you do not invade your child’s personal space, keeping an open conversation around social media, ensuring they are not harming others, and keeping an eye on them until they are of age.
“At the core of it are communication and trust,” Chambers said. “Learn to build a safe space in your home and relationship with your kids as much as you try to do so online. Handling your child as a growing teenager will be tough, but that age is where you will have to trust your child the most. That doesn’t mean blind trust, though – trust them to keep you in the loop but remember that it is your responsibility as a parent to check in. Trust your children as much as they trust you, and together you’ll be able to face the digital age.”
About Mommy And Me Swag
Mommy And Me Swag is focused on offering mothers and daughters a chance to bond. Our visitors will get tips on fashion, hair products, auditions, bookings, shoots, parenting, etc.
Porscha Chambers developed the MommyAndMeSwag.com site to remain close with her daughter, Isis Chanel Chambers. As co-owners of the site, visitors are treated to many of the duo’s fashion adventures – from stories to pictures. The website is also dedicated to an array of fashion-related topics.
