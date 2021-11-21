Submit Release
News Search

There were 131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,349 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Loosening of Testing Requirements for Canadians Crossing the Border

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement regarding negative PCR test results no longer being needed for Canadians traveling to the United States for less than 72 hours:

“Our Canadian friends who live in border towns are integral to the fabric of Vermont, and they create economic opportunity for both sides of the border. It is welcomed news that Canada will soon be dropping testing requirements for Canadians reentering their country after visiting the United States for short periods.

“We support this decision to ease cross border restrictions and thank the Canadian Government for recognizing the financial and logistical burden the testing requirement was on reconnecting families, resuming economic ties, and promoting tourism and business expansion in Vermont. 

“For those Canadians who may be traveling to the state for more than 72 hours and will still need a PCR test to return to Canada, we want to remind them that testing remains free and available to all Vermonters and visitors alike.  Canadians can find a testing sites across the state at healthvermont.org.”

 

###

You just read:

Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Loosening of Testing Requirements for Canadians Crossing the Border

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.