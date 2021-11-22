Brodmann17 & Rhonda to Disrupt the VideoTelematics Market with Camera Platform Powered by Ambarella’s Edge AI Vision SoC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhonda Software, a professional camera design house and Brodmann17, the leading provider of Vision-AI patented technology for automated driving, announced today the launch of an ADAS camera platform based on the Ambarella (Nasdaq: AMBA) CV25 edge AI vision System on Chip (SoC). This is the first technology partnership for the two companies. The ADAS solution combines an extensive camera feature set with the ultimate level of accuracy and performance to address the needs of the Video Telematics sector for increased driver safety and fleet efficiency.
Brodmann17’s software saves significantly on compute power, which allows for real-time, edge video processing on-camera. The platform provides predictive notifications on road events, gathered by the camera, and detected by the ADAS perception software. The fully-fledged ADAS set includes forward collision warning, lane keeping assistance, pedestrian, and vehicle detection.
The Ambarella CV25 edge AI vision processor provides maximum accuracy and speed for AI operations, which is important for cameras in active traffic environments. Unlike general-purpose CPUs and GPUs, Ambarella’s CVflow® AI architecture includes a dedicated vision processing engine programmed with a high-level algorithm description, which enables it to scale performance to trillions of operations per second with extremely low power consumption.
For enhanced monitoring capabilities, the ADAS platform is enabled with Cloud and Wi-Fi connectivity. Identified road events are automatically uploaded to the cloud with a 10 second before and after incident video recording. Another major advantage of the solution is that the CV library integration offers extremely fast deployment as well as allowing customers to add unique features and functionality for their specific needs.
According to analyst estimates, ADAS software will grow from $8.2B in 2020 to $18.8B in 2025. It's an immediate and fast-growing market. Beyond this, video telematics is also a multi-billion-dollar market for safety - with the increase of government initiatives around vehicle safety, automotive vision systems are projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% by 2028. Analysts forecast that the active installed base of video telematics systems in Europe and North America will grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from almost 2.9M units at the end of 2020 to 6.2M by 2025.
“This product should disrupt the Video Telematics space as it offers customers a fast start to a new automotive camera product development system. The ADAS solution we’ve developed is scalable and can be deployed quickly as it’s hardware agnostic, making for an easy in-car setup. We are proud to be chosen to work with Rhonda in what has proven to be the perfect technology partnership,” added Adi Pinhas, CEO of Brodmann17.
“Our cooperation with Brodmann17 is exciting as it demonstrates giant leaps forward in the smart engineering of innovative products for safety in mobility. Pre-tuned hardware and firmware on the camera side and Video Cloud developed by Rhonda, combined with a pre-integrated ADAS library provided by Brodmann17, represents a powerful product matching the requirement that telematics service providers and fleet management companies can scale to fit unique applications.” Andrey Mischenko, CEO of Rhonda Software commented.
“The ability to perform advanced on-camera AI processing with low power consumption is critical for enabling the next generation of video telematics devices with highly accurate, real-time ADAS capabilities,” said Chris Day, Ambarella’s VP of Marketing and Business Development. “This new platform from Brodmann17 and Rhonda Software exemplifies the potential of our CV25 SoC to help deliver higher levels of driver safety and fleet efficiency.”
The ADAS platform development offers a broad spectrum of advantages for developing custom functionality above the features that are already included in the prototype.
Natalya Chichaeva
Brodmann17’s software saves significantly on compute power, which allows for real-time, edge video processing on-camera. The platform provides predictive notifications on road events, gathered by the camera, and detected by the ADAS perception software. The fully-fledged ADAS set includes forward collision warning, lane keeping assistance, pedestrian, and vehicle detection.
The Ambarella CV25 edge AI vision processor provides maximum accuracy and speed for AI operations, which is important for cameras in active traffic environments. Unlike general-purpose CPUs and GPUs, Ambarella’s CVflow® AI architecture includes a dedicated vision processing engine programmed with a high-level algorithm description, which enables it to scale performance to trillions of operations per second with extremely low power consumption.
For enhanced monitoring capabilities, the ADAS platform is enabled with Cloud and Wi-Fi connectivity. Identified road events are automatically uploaded to the cloud with a 10 second before and after incident video recording. Another major advantage of the solution is that the CV library integration offers extremely fast deployment as well as allowing customers to add unique features and functionality for their specific needs.
According to analyst estimates, ADAS software will grow from $8.2B in 2020 to $18.8B in 2025. It's an immediate and fast-growing market. Beyond this, video telematics is also a multi-billion-dollar market for safety - with the increase of government initiatives around vehicle safety, automotive vision systems are projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% by 2028. Analysts forecast that the active installed base of video telematics systems in Europe and North America will grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from almost 2.9M units at the end of 2020 to 6.2M by 2025.
“This product should disrupt the Video Telematics space as it offers customers a fast start to a new automotive camera product development system. The ADAS solution we’ve developed is scalable and can be deployed quickly as it’s hardware agnostic, making for an easy in-car setup. We are proud to be chosen to work with Rhonda in what has proven to be the perfect technology partnership,” added Adi Pinhas, CEO of Brodmann17.
“Our cooperation with Brodmann17 is exciting as it demonstrates giant leaps forward in the smart engineering of innovative products for safety in mobility. Pre-tuned hardware and firmware on the camera side and Video Cloud developed by Rhonda, combined with a pre-integrated ADAS library provided by Brodmann17, represents a powerful product matching the requirement that telematics service providers and fleet management companies can scale to fit unique applications.” Andrey Mischenko, CEO of Rhonda Software commented.
“The ability to perform advanced on-camera AI processing with low power consumption is critical for enabling the next generation of video telematics devices with highly accurate, real-time ADAS capabilities,” said Chris Day, Ambarella’s VP of Marketing and Business Development. “This new platform from Brodmann17 and Rhonda Software exemplifies the potential of our CV25 SoC to help deliver higher levels of driver safety and fleet efficiency.”
The ADAS platform development offers a broad spectrum of advantages for developing custom functionality above the features that are already included in the prototype.
Natalya Chichaeva
Rhonda Software
+7 423 230-35-04
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn