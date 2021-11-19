Maryland Department of General Services Administers $1 Million to the Maryland Science Center for New Human Body Exhibit

November 19, 2021

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) Capital Grants & Loans Division in collaboration with the Maryland Science Center, today announced the opening of a new human exhibit, “You-The Inside Story”.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Maryland Science Center to participate in the opening of this interactive sensory exhibit,” said Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr.. “DGS is proud to support this project, which will have a positive and educational impact on Maryland students, citizens and visitors alike.”

The Board of Public Works (BPW) approved the $1.5 million capital grant for this project in December of 2020. DGS’ Capital Grants & Loans division oversaw the processing of the grant as well as administered the grant funding to the grantee after the BPW’s approval. The grant allowed the Maryland Science Center to plan, design, and construct the new exhibit, while using the remaining funds to support other critical capital improvements to the science center.

“We are pleased to be able to use this grant to replace a legacy exhibit that has been a part of school field trips for nearly two decades,” said Maryland Science Center President and CEO Mark J. Potter. “A new exhibit focused on the human body will benefit all our visitors. This is truly an example of a public-private partnership that works.”

The new 12,000 square foot exhibit allows visitors to explore the human body’s capabilities, possibilities, and limitations through 35 hands-on activities. For the thousands of students and visitors that come to the science center each year, this will be an opportunity to explore the chemistry, biology , and physics of the human body in a way that cannot be replicated in the classroom. For the educators, this exhibit will be another STEM resource at the Maryland Science Center that aligns with the Maryland State Education Standards.

