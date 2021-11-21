ADOT: No highway closures scheduled over Thanksgiving weekend

PHOENIX – No construction or maintenance closures are scheduled on state highways over the Thanksgiving weekend, but the Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to “expect the unexpected” and focus on safe driving as the annual holiday travel season starts in the Grand Canyon State.

ADOT and its contractors will not schedule any highway work that requires full closures on state highways from Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 24, to Monday morning, Nov. 29.

Drivers heading out on trips over the holiday weekend should plan ahead and be prepared for unscheduled closures or lane restrictions due to crashes, disabled vehicles or other incidents.

Packing an emergency kit with items such as extra bottled water, healthy snacks, a flashlight and other helpful items, including blankets, warm clothing, a first aid kit, prescription medications and a cellphone charger, can come in handy in the case you encounter stopped traffic. Staying up to date on potential changing weather conditions ahead also is important. ADOT provides additional information on its Road Trip Safety site.

Getting adequate rest, buckling up, obeying speed limits and never driving while impaired are behaviors that promote improved highway safety. Twelve people were killed last year in a total of 12 fatal crashes on all Arizona roads, including local streets, over the Thanksgiving weekend. Four of those fatalities occurred in crashes listed as alcohol-related.

Drivers also should check their vehicle before traveling, including tire pressure, engine belts and hoses, fluid levels and the condition of windshield wipers.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, ADOT’s free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.